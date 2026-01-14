Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Questions Donald Trump’s Insane Diet: 'I Don’t Know How He Is Alive'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. inquired about Donald Trump's unhealthy eating habits and fast food-heavy diet.
The Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, questioned the president's diet during an interview with podcaster Katie Miller.
RFK Jr. Slams Donald Trump's Eating Habits
Miller asked RFK Jr. about who has "the most unhinged eating habits" in the current administration, to which the politician replied: "Donald Trump."
"I don’t know how he’s alive," Kennedy Jr. wondered. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity, I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
However, Kennedy Jr. noted that Trump's bad food choices only really occur when he's "on the road." He noted that Trump, 79, "does actually eat pretty good food usually" and that "he’s got incredible health."
"So if you travel with him you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met," Kennedy Jr. said.
Trump's health has been called into question viral times over the last few months, as he was seen having bandages on his bruised hands during several outings.
- 'Just Poison': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits Donald Trump's Fast Food Diet Is 'Really Bad' After Proposing Replacing Fry Oil With Beef Fat
- How Donald Trump Lost 30 Pounds in Record Time: Fox News' Sean Hannity Reveals the President's Weight-Loss Secret
- Former White House Chef Reveals How He 'Manipulated' Donald Trump's Diet as Ex-Prez Loves to Munch on McDonald's
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The President's Health's Has Been Questioned in Recent Months
The discoloration has been attributed to using aspirin regularly and from shaking people's hands quite often enough.
"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said.
The businessman's doctor, Sean Barbabella, revealed in July 2025 how Trump is in "excellent overall health." However, the physician also claimed that Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency.
It is a common condition in older adults where leg veins have a harder time returning blood to the heart.
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease," Barbabella said in a report at the time following a medical examination. "No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified."
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published earlier this month, Trump revealed he hates exercising. “I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” he said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”