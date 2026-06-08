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Donald Trump's White House UFC Arena Draws Backlash as He Suggests 'Never Taking It Down'

Photo of Donald Trump and UFC Arena at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump compared the arena to the Eiffel Tower.

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June 8 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s White House UFC arena was already drawing attention, and now he’s suggesting it may not come down at all.

In a TikTok video, Trump compared the open-air structure being built for UFC Freedom 250 to the Eiffel Tower, noting that the Paris landmark was originally intended as a temporary attraction for the 1889 World’s Fair.

“MAYBE WE’LL NEVER EVER TAKE IT DOWN,” Trump captioned the video.

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A Fight Cage at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

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Image of Construction continued on the White House grounds.
Source: MEGA

Construction continued on the White House grounds.

The UFC event is scheduled for June 14, tying together America’s 250th anniversary festivities and Trump’s 80th birthday. Trump has said he expects 5,000 spectators and called the cage fight “the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House.”

Photos of the arena under construction show a massive structure wrapped in red, white and blue graphics on the White House grounds.

“A UFC octagon on the South Lawn of the White House is not a sporting event. It is a visual argument,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “And in 2026, visual arguments win.”

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The Power of the Image

Image of Critics questioned the upcoming UFC event on the South Lawn.
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned the upcoming UFC event on the South Lawn.

“The cage being constructed on the White House lawn right now is a photograph before it is an event,” Philip explained. “That photograph communicates strength, dominance, and a specific version of American identity without requiring a single word of policy explanation.”

The spectacle has already invited criticism, including from UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who called the outdoor event “kind of a gimmick.”

Still, Philip noted the image is likely to cut through a crowded news cycle.

“While the news cycle is filled with complicated stories about trade negotiations, reconciliation bills, and foreign policy, the South Lawn image cuts through all of it with something primal and immediate,” she said.

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When Spectacle Takes Over

Image of The president undertook several display projects in the White House.
Source: @realdonaldtrump/TIKTOK

The president undertook several display projects in the White House.

Trump has undertaken several White House renovation and display projects during his second term, including gilded Oval Office décor, oversized flagpoles and the demolition of the East Wing to make room for a planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Philip warned the risk is that the event becomes more joke than message.

“When the event itself becomes the subject of jokes, protests, and late night commentary, the original intention gets buried,” she explained.

Image of Donald Trump suggested the structure could remain in place.
Source: @realdonaldtrump/TIKTOK

Donald Trump suggested the structure could remain in place.

But the White House appears willing to take that chance.

“The White House is betting that the visual dominance of June 14 is worth that risk,” Philip said. “Based on everything we have seen this year, I would say that they are probably right.”

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