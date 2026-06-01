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Donald Trump Messes Up the Name of His Renovation Project Despite Clean Bill of Health

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The flub occurred during a pre-recorded TV interview.

June 1 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as the "reflecting pond" during a softball Fox News interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

The slip-up occurred during an appearance on the weekend show My View With Lara Trump. The segment featured a tour of ongoing White House and Washington, D.C., capital beautification initiatives, including a massive $400 million East Wing ballroom renovation project.

During the segment, the president criticized previous administrations' handling of the site.

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Lara Trump Didn't Correct the President's Mistake

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Photo of Donald Trump called the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the 'reflecting pond' in a recent interview.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the 'reflecting pond' in a recent interview.

While looking out a White House window, the POTUS stated, “We're doing one that's really interesting, the reflecting pond,” referring to the iconic National Mall landmark.

Lara, the wife of the POTUS' son Eric, did not correct him on the name during the exchange, instead nodding along in agreement. However, she chimed in, agreeing residents had complained that the site was plagued by algae and garbage.

Donald criticized past administrations' spending on the landmark, vowing his cleanup would open quickly. He also repeated a favorite personal anecdote, claiming if the water feature were stood upright on its side, it would be "taller than any building in the world.”

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Inside Donald Trump's Medical Exam

Eric Trump ; Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump didn't correct her father-in-law during their chat.

The verbal gaffe immediately drew traction across social media and political news outlets, as it occurred just days after the White House publicized that the 79-year-old president aced his most recent cognitive exam.

A medical report released by presidential physician Dr. Sean P. Barbabella insisted the POTUS was in perfect health. The three-page memo detailing an extensive physical exam conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center affirmed normal mental status and strong cardiac, pulmonary and neurological function.

The POTUS and White House boasted that the almost 80-year-old scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

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Photo of Donald Trump came back with a clean bill of health after his most recent medical exam in late May.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump came back with a clean bill of health after his most recent medical exam in late May.

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner noted this is Donald's fourth time taking the test. The doctor explained that repeating the exam makes it "not really that useful" because the questions do not change enough to prevent patients from memorizing them the answers.

MS NOW’s chief medical analyst, Dr. Vin Gupta, clarified that the MoCA is a basic screening tool for early dementia, not a measure of "extreme intelligence" or executive functioning as Trump has claimed.

Dr. Gupta also pointed out that administering cognitive tests at such a high frequency usually indicates that doctors are actively monitoring an underlying neurological condition.

Donald Trump Has Sparked Concern

Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Dr. Vin Gupta
Source: MEGA;@msnow/Youtube

Several doctors have warned that the president has shown an 'increasingly dangerous decline' in his behavior.

Before the release of the physical, a coalition of more than 30 neurologists, psychiatrists and mental health experts issued a joint statement sounding the alarm on Trump's mental fitness.

The group — which included prominent professionals like clinical psychiatrist Prudence Gourguechon and Columbia University professor Jennifer Downey — warned of an "increasingly dangerous decline" in his behavior. They cited "objectively observable signs of serious medical concern" evident in his daily public appearances.

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