Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail

While speaking to Megyn Kelly in a new interview, which debuted on Thursday, September 14, on "The Megyn Kelly" podcast, Donald Trump shared a few details about his wife, Melania Trump, who has chosen to stay out of the spotlight over the years.

"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," the 77-year-old shared about the 53-year-old model.