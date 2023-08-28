Not Surprised: Melania Trump Hasn't Commented on Donald's 'Embarrassing' Mugshot Because She 'Knows Who Her Husband Is'
Melania Trump has remained silent on embattled husband Donald Trump's four indictments — including his widely publicized mugshot.
A source spilled that the former model wasn't taken off guard by the viral photo and that she's chosen to keep mum on her husband's "embarrassing" legal woes because she "knows who her husband is."
"While she deplores the indictments as much as her husband, she wouldn’t be surprised by his mugshot or make comments about it," a Trump family insider spilled to a news outlet.
A separate source further claimed she was staying out of the ex-prez's legal drama in favor of focusing on raising their 17-year-old son, Barron.
"Melania is busy with her son and family and she pays only so much attention to these issues which captivate the media," they explained. "Of course these criminal charges are embarrassing to Melania and to Donald, but life goes on and each reacts to stress in different ways."
"Remember Melania is a mom with a not-yet-adult son to protect. A mugshot that everyone is talking about is just one more issue to wade through," the source added, noting that the photo "does not upset her any more than anything else that has happened with Donald and his legal cases."
The source also pointed out that Melania is well aware that her husband "loves to be the center of attention whether the subject is good or bad," so this is not shocking for her. "He has been this way since the day she met him."
And while she "hates all of the legal problems," the mother-of-one also knows how the 77-year-old "uses adversity to his advantage" amid his 2024 presidential campaign.
"She knows the mug shot is sending both a f--- you message to his enemies as well as a kiss to his flock," the source concluded.
