Jeffrey Epstein's Former Assistant Recalls Donald Trump 'Regaling' Late Pedophile With Creepy 'Tales of His Sexual Exploits'
Donald Trump was known for swapping raunchy stories with Jeffrey Epstein, a former assistant to the late pedophile alleged.
In a new interview, an anonymous woman claimed she would often work late and be approached by Epstein after the office cleared out for the day. The disgraced financier would then spot his assistant at her desk and put Trump on speakerphone.
The assistant, who spoke out as part of The New York Times' investigation into Trump and Epstein's past friendship, recalled Trump "regaling" her boss with "tales of his sexual exploits."
The woman admitted Epstein seemed to enjoy how the conversations about intimacy would make his staffer feel "uncomfortable" to overhear.
Epstein's former assistant described one specific instance during the mid-1990s in which Trump and the convicted child abuser chatted on the phone about how much pubic hair a particular woman had — allegedly debating whether there was enough for the late pedophile to floss his teeth with.
On another phone call, Trump allegedly detailed how he had intercourse with a different woman on a pool table.
Eerily enough, a female identified in court records as Jane Doe claimed while testifying in Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 s-- trafficking trial that Epstein would frequently put his famous friends on speakerphone in front of other people.
Another employee of Epstein — who worked for the deceased criminal on and off through most of the 2000s — also accused her boss of often putting Trump on speaker, telling the NYT the two men would discuss beauty pageants, modeling and which country had the best representation of women in the fashion world.
The second staffer said Trump would sometimes ramble on for too long, causing Epstein to leave the room as his pal went on a tangent.
While The New York Times' investigation did not unveil any evidence implicating Trump in Epstein's patterns of abuse and trafficking of young women and underage girls, the newspaper's interviews with more than 30 former Epstein employees, abuse victims and those who crossed paths with the duo over the years did highlight concerning details about the controversial figures' former friendship.
Many individuals asked to have their identities remain anonymous, citing fears for their safety because of Trump's loyal MAGA fanbase.
Trump Administration Denies 'False' Jeffrey Epstein Allegations
Trump and Epstein's bond — which started in the late 1980s — appears to have been closer than the president has let on, with the news outlet discovering they were seemingly each other's closest friend.
When asked a list of questions by the NYT ahead of the outlet's publication of their investigation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded with a similar statement to other messages the Trump administration has used to deny claims in the past.
"This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it’s printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump," the spokeswoman declared. "The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep."