Jeffrey Epstein's Former Assistant Recalls Donald Trump 'Regaling' Late Pedophile With Creepy 'Tales of His Sexual Exploits'

Donald Trump was known for swapping raunchy stories with Jeffrey Epstein, a former assistant to the late pedophile alleged. In a new interview, an anonymous woman claimed she would often work late and be approached by Epstein after the office cleared out for the day. The disgraced financier would then spot his assistant at her desk and put Trump on speakerphone. The assistant, who spoke out as part of The New York Times' investigation into Trump and Epstein's past friendship, recalled Trump "regaling" her boss with "tales of his sexual exploits."

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly put Donald Trump on speakerphone during raunchy conversations.

The woman admitted Epstein seemed to enjoy how the conversations about intimacy would make his staffer feel "uncomfortable" to overhear. Epstein's former assistant described one specific instance during the mid-1990s in which Trump and the convicted child abuser chatted on the phone about how much pubic hair a particular woman had — allegedly debating whether there was enough for the late pedophile to floss his teeth with. On another phone call, Trump allegedly detailed how he had intercourse with a different woman on a pool table.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has not been implicated in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Eerily enough, a female identified in court records as Jane Doe claimed while testifying in Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 s-- trafficking trial that Epstein would frequently put his famous friends on speakerphone in front of other people. Another employee of Epstein — who worked for the deceased criminal on and off through most of the 2000s — also accused her boss of often putting Trump on speaker, telling the NYT the two men would discuss beauty pageants, modeling and which country had the best representation of women in the fashion world. The second staffer said Trump would sometimes ramble on for too long, causing Epstein to leave the room as his pal went on a tangent.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking.

While The New York Times' investigation did not unveil any evidence implicating Trump in Epstein's patterns of abuse and trafficking of young women and underage girls, the newspaper's interviews with more than 30 former Epstein employees, abuse victims and those who crossed paths with the duo over the years did highlight concerning details about the controversial figures' former friendship. Many individuals asked to have their identities remain anonymous, citing fears for their safety because of Trump's loyal MAGA fanbase.

Trump Administration Denies 'False' Jeffrey Epstein Allegations

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out his Mar-a-Lago club for being a 'creep.'