Nicki Minaj Shows Off Trump Gold Card as She Continues to Praise 'Charming' President: 'Finalizing Citizenship Paperwork as We Speak' Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube; @nickiminaj/x The rapper claims she was gifted a Trump Gold Card 'free of charge.' Allie Fasanella Jan. 29 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Nicki Minaj is the proud owner of a Trump Gold Card. Hours after declaring she's the "president's No. 1 fan" at his Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28, the Trinidad-born rapper posted a snap of her Trump Gold Card on X with the caption, "Welp." The "Moment 4 Life" hitmaker, 43, followed up the viral post, which is currently at 11.8 million views, with a clarification about her Gold Card status.

oh she's super BASED ✨https://t.co/O0VJXsVgj9 https://t.co/iVUCfyhXwY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2026 Source: @WhiteHouse/x Nicki Minaj showed off her Trump Gold Card on X.

'I Wouldn't Have Done It Without You'

Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube Nicki Minaj spoke at the president's Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28.

"Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅 Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge," she penned. The White House also shared her original post with a reference to her hit "Super Bass," writing, "oh she's super BASED ✨ http://trumpcard.gov."

Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅

Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.

Thanks to the petition. 📋

I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment



Gold Trump card free of charge pic.twitter.com/jc1vIxx6pz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2026 Source: @nickiminaj/x The Trinidad born-rapper gushed over the POTUS, calling him 'gracious' and 'charming.'

What Is a Trump Gold Card?

Source: mega The Trump Gold Card is a visa that you pay to apply for.

Per the official website, the Trump Gold Card is described as a "visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States." Applicants must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Human Services (DHS) and go through an "in-depth background check" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Don Lemon Called Out Nicki Minaj for Being 'Undocumented'

Source: mega Don Lemon recently took shots at Nicki Minaj's citizenship status.

Minaj receiving a Gold Card comes after former CNN anchor Don Lemon called her out for not being a U.S. citizen. In a January 19 interview after the "Anaconda" rapper hurled a gay slur at him, Lemon, 59, declared, "Under Trump's rules, she should be deported. Because I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented."

Nicki Minaj Loves the Trump Administration

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Nicki Minaj praised the Trump administration at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.