Nicki Minaj Shows Off Trump Gold Card as She Continues to Praise 'Charming' President: 'Finalizing Citizenship Paperwork as We Speak'

composite photo of nicki minaj with donald trump and a trump gold card
Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube; @nickiminaj/x

The rapper claims she was gifted a Trump Gold Card 'free of charge.'

Jan. 29 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Nicki Minaj is the proud owner of a Trump Gold Card.

Hours after declaring she's the "president's No. 1 fan" at his Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28, the Trinidad-born rapper posted a snap of her Trump Gold Card on X with the caption, "Welp."

The "Moment 4 Life" hitmaker, 43, followed up the viral post, which is currently at 11.8 million views, with a clarification about her Gold Card status.

Source: @WhiteHouse/x

Nicki Minaj showed off her Trump Gold Card on X.

'I Wouldn't Have Done It Without You'

image of Nicki Minaj spoke at the president's Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28.
Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube

Nicki Minaj spoke at the president's Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28.

"Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅 Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge," she penned.

The White House also shared her original post with a reference to her hit "Super Bass," writing, "oh she's super BASED ✨ http://trumpcard.gov."

Source: @nickiminaj/x

The Trinidad born-rapper gushed over the POTUS, calling him 'gracious' and 'charming.'

What Is a Trump Gold Card?

image of The Trump Gold Card is a visa that you pay to apply for.
Source: mega

The Trump Gold Card is a visa that you pay to apply for.

Per the official website, the Trump Gold Card is described as a "visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States."

Applicants must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Human Services (DHS) and go through an "in-depth background check" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Don Lemon Called Out Nicki Minaj for Being 'Undocumented'

image of Don Lemon recently took shots at Nicki Minaj's citizenship status.
Source: mega

Don Lemon recently took shots at Nicki Minaj's citizenship status.

Minaj receiving a Gold Card comes after former CNN anchor Don Lemon called her out for not being a U.S. citizen.

In a January 19 interview after the "Anaconda" rapper hurled a gay slur at him, Lemon, 59, declared, "Under Trump's rules, she should be deported. Because I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented."

Nicki Minaj Loves the Trump Administration

image of Nicki Minaj praised the Trump administration at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.
Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube

Nicki Minaj praised the Trump administration at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.

Minaj publicly revealed her MAGA stance late last year and has gushed over Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on multiple occasions ever since. Notably, she praised the POTUS and VP in a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.

Joining conservative activist Erika Kirk onstage, she told the audience, "Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance."

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them," she added. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

