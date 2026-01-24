Nicki Minaj's Wildest and Most Controversial Moments: From Her Endorsement of 'Handsome' Donald Trump to Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty and More

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Called Out Miley Cyrus

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has feuded with several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus.

Nicki Minaj sparked another wave of backlash when she called out Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. During her acceptance speech for Best Hip Hop Video, she confronted the "Flowers" hitmaker, who was hosting the awards show. "And now back to this b---- that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press – Miley, what's good?" she said on stage. Before the event, Cyrus told The New York Times the rapper was "not too kind" amid her feud with Taylor Swift. "It's not very polite. I think there's a way you speak to people with openness and love," she added. "You don't have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story isn't even on what you wanted it to be about. Now you've just given E! News 'Catfight! Taylor and Nicki Go at It.'"

Nicki Minaj Paid Her Brother Jelani Maraj's Bail

Source: MEGA Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years for child rape.

The "Super Bass" hitmaker sparked backlash after she bailed her brother Jelani Maraj out of jail after he was charged with raping a minor. "I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will," she wrote in the caption of her sibling's photo. "I do anything to see my brothers smile." Five years later, Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after he was convicted in the child rape case.

Nicki Minaj's 2012 Grammy Performance Angered the Catholic Church

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj parodied the Catholic Church's rites of exorcism for her performance.

Minaj kept herself firmly in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when she delivered a performance that depicted exorcism at the 2012 Grammy Awards. In response to the rapper's bizarre Grammy number, Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, asked whether the Recording Academy would have allowed a performance that disparages other religions. "It's bad enough that Catholics have to fight for their rights vis-a-vis a hostile administration in Washington without also having to fend off attacks in the entertainment industry," he wrote. "The net effect, however, will only embolden Catholics, as well as their friends in other faith communities." At the time, Minaj also walked the red carpet with an older man dressed as a Catholic bishop.

Nicki Minaj Repeatedly Slammed the Grammys Over Alleged Snubs

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj also lambasted the Recording Academy's nominations.

For years, Minaj has repeatedly dissed the Recording Academy over the nominations, snubs and changes to award categories. She called out the award-giving body in 2020, eight years after her Best New Artist snub. "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation," she wrote. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday." Two years later, she criticized the category change after her single "Super Freaky Girl" was moved to the pop category, where it had "less of a chance" to win. Then, in 2025, she returned the snub to the Recording Academy by turning down a board offer.

Nicki Minaj Stirred the Pot With Her 2019 Met Gala Bondage Look

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has made headlines for her outfit.

Minaj wore one of her viral outfits to the 2016 Met Gala. Her ensemble featured a bondage-like get-up, which nearly bared her assets. The number boasted buckles with rhinestones, fastened around different parts of her body. Several news outlets included her among their worst-dressed stars, with one branding it "ill-fitting." Beyond her fashion choices, Minaj has also been blasted over her music. In a resurfaced 2024 clip, Charlie Kirk targeted the rapper and other artists for "glorifying wet female genitalia." He also referenced Cardi B's "WAP" at the time.

Nicki Minaj Got Involved in an Altercation With Cardi B

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj and Cardi B also had social media wars over the years.

Minaj's highly publicized beef with Cardi B has simmered for years, but it escalated to its highest point when they got engaged in a physical altercation after they arrived at the New York Fashion Week event in 2018. Eyewitnesses said the scuffle began when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper approached Minaj over the lies she was allegedly spreading. After she was reportedly elbowed by a security guard, Cardo B threw a red-heeled shoe at Minaj. Years later, Minaj said she was "mortified" and "humiliated" after the incident.

Nicki Minaj Was Slammed Over Her Marriage to Kenneth Petty

Source: MEGA Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj got married in 2019.

Celebrities and fans berated Minaj over her marriage to Kenneth Petty, a registered s-- offender in New York, when they wed in 2019. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing Lamont Robinson in 2002. Despite the legal issues, Minaj has repeatedly defended Petty and their relationship. "When a person is with a n---- that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout?" she shared in an episode of her "Queen Radio" podcast in July 2019.

Nicki Minaj Collaborated With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Source: Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years probation for his child s-- case.

Despite Tekashi 6ix9ine's child s-- case and accusations of domestic violence, Minaj collaborated with the rapper and Murda Beats for the former's music video for "Fefe." Fans immediately slammed Minaj over the collaboration given the 29-year-old rapper's criminal history.

Nicki Minaj Dropped Anti-Vaccine Comments

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj shared the comments on X.

In a series of tweets on X, Minaj made several false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," one of her tweets read. She added, "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied." Several medical professionals came forward to reject Minaj's claims, reminding everyone of the importance of getting the shots amid the health crisis.

Nicki Minaj Endorsed 'Handsome' Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Amber Rose defended Nicki Minaj following the backlash.