Donald Trump Brushes Off Zohran Mamdani Comparison: 'I'm a Much Better-Looking Person'
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET
Donald Trump isn’t too thrilled about being compared to New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.
During his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, November 2, the president laughed off the comparison when CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked if he saw any similarities between himself and the 34-year-old socialist.
“Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you — charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?” O’Donnell asked.
“Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person than him, right?” Trump replied with a smirk.
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump took aim at Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and warning that he would “destroy New York” if elected. The president didn’t hold back, adding that Mamdani would somehow make former Mayor Bill de Blasio “look great.”
“I think he will make de Blasio look like one of our great mayors,” Trump said. “I got to see de Blasio, how bad a mayor he was, and this man will do a worse job than de Blasio by far.”
Trump then hinted that New York might not see much federal support under his leadership if Mamdani wins.
“It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” he added.
Mamdani, who currently leads the polls, is seeing his margin over Andrew Cuomo (D) and Curtis Sliwa (R) narrow, according to a recent survey.
The fiery interview followed Trump’s awkward moment at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday, October 31, when he stumbled through a statement to Fox News reporters — and twice tripped over the word “Democrats.”
“The shutdown proceeds because the gen — the dem — the Democrats just don’t know what they are doing,” he said, in a moment that quickly went viral online.
Social media users didn’t hold back, poking fun at the slip-up and reviving long-running dementia rumors.
One person wrote, “Dementia J. Trump, ladies & gents,” while another added, “The duh-uh-gem-dem. Dem for dementia.”
Others simply joked, “The zip on his fastball — it’s gone,” and “25th Amendment” over and over again.
Per Rock the Vote, the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and the majority of the Cabinet to suspend the President from office if they believe he’s unfit to serve.
The stumble wasn’t an isolated incident. Just days earlier, on October 28, Trump raised eyebrows during a CEO lunch at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea when he forgot the name of Armenia — something he’s done multiple times.
Bragging about his supposed role in ending global conflicts, he said, “We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azerbaijan … if you look at, if you look at.... Just take a look at that one. That was going on for, I think, 38 years,” he said, struggling to remember Armenia’s name.
Trump continued, “The two countries came in, and they were in the White House and they started off here, and they got closer and closer and closer.”
Bringing his fists together, he added, “After an hour they were hugging each other and peace — it was amazing actually, it was beautiful to see.”
The 79-year-old has reportedly forgotten Armenia’s name several times before. Former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin also weighed in, telling reporters that Trump “is not as sharp as he was in 2016.”
“Listen, he’s never been a super articulate or eloquent person, but he’s consistently missing up — uh, mixing up names of heads of state,” she said. “He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, this is... it’s gotten worse, it hasn’t gotten better.”