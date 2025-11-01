or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Fumbles Over His Words as Dementia Rumors Swirl: Watch

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Donald Trump couldn't get out some of his words during an interview.

Nov. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump had difficulty getting his words out during a brief statement after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday, October 31.

Speaking to reporters on Fox News, the president stumbled over the word Democrats twice as dementia rumors swirl.

"The shutdown proceeds because the gen — the dem — the Democrats just don’t know what they are doing," he said clumsily.

The clip has since been making the rounds on social media, with people poking fun at the awkward flub.

image of Donald Trump had trouble getting his words out during a statement on Fox News on Friday, October 31.
Source: mega

Donald Trump had trouble getting his words out during a statement on Fox News on Friday, October 31.

One user quipped, "Dementia J. Trump, ladies & gents."

Another person mocked the president, replying to the video, "The duh-uh-gem-dem. Dem for dementia."

Someone else commented, "The zip on his fastball — it's gone."

"What is he trying to say, exactly?" one asked.

Meanwhile, another simply wrote "25th Amendment" over and over again.

According to Rock the Vote, "The Vice President and the majority of the Cabinet can invoke the 25th Amendment to suspend the President from office if they deem the President is unable to serve.

image of Rumors regarding Donald Trump's health have been swirling.
Source: mega

Rumors regarding Donald Trump's health have been swirling.

This comes as Trump appearances during his Asia this past week have been widely scrutinized.

Many in the media and online have been expressing concerns about the commander-in-chief's ability to lead as he's been spewing nonsense in addresses and on Truth Social, as well as looking confused.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes spoke about the concerns surrounding the president's alleged decline during his Wednesday, October 29, monologue on All In With Chris Hayes.

"Trump is, I hate to remind you, a 79-year-old man, who appears to have some visible issues getting around alone on his overseas tour this week."

The news program then aired a viral clip of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi guiding Trump around Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace.

Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 30, after his trip to Asia.
Source: mega

Donald Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 30, after his trip to Asia.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon also referenced the embarrassing clip on his show on Tuesday, October 28.

The journalist compared Trump to an uncle who "gets a little too lit at the cookout."

Lemon also took time to call out Trump's inner circle, whom he claims are "too scared" to "admit that it's over."

Lemon said, "All this concern about Biden, what about Trump now?"

He continued, "Instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody."

image of Don Lemon shared that he thinks the president has 'lost it' on his show this week.
Source: mega

Don Lemon shared that he thinks the president 'has lost it' on his show this week.

Trump's former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin also said the POTUS "is not as sharp as he was in 2016."

"Listen, he's never been a super articulate or eloquent person, but he's consistently missing up — uh, mixing up names of heads of state," Griffin said. "He's mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, this is...it's gotten worse, it hasn't gotten better."

