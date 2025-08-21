HEALTH Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis Will Lead to His 'Collapse Within the Next 12 Months,' Alex Jones Insists: 'I've Seen a Lot of Signs of Him Declining' Source: MEGA;The Alex Jones Show Alex Jones insisted the president's exhaustion and CVI condition will lead him to 'collapse within the next 12 months.' Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones commented on the “crisis” Donald Trump faces as his health continues to visibly decline. On Wednesday, August 20, Jones spoke about the president on his “Infowars” podcast, where he suggested Trump could face deadly consequences if he “doesn’t take his foot off the gas pedal” and get much-needed rest. He insisted that “at the current trajectory” of Trump’s health, the president “is going to have some sort of collapse within the next 12 months.”

Donald Trump Is Like a 'Light Bulb Starting to Go Out'

Source: mega The president is 79 years old.

As Trump’s swollen ankles and bruised hand continue to raise concern, Jones compared the 79-year-old to a “light bulb starting to go out.” “I’ve seen a lot of signs of Trump declining,” he said. “And so he’s on a lot of the time, but like a light bulb is starting to go out. It gets brighter, it gets dim; it goes in and out.”

Alex Jones Says Donald Trump Is Sometimes 'Unconscious' Due to Exhaustion

Source: The Alex Jones Show Alex Jones insisted the president will 'collapse' within the next '12 months.'

Jones commented on Trump’s notorious late nights, suggesting that if he took the necessary rest, he would be in better health. “He’s hyper-competitive and hyper-aggressive. So, you talk about in the zone, folks. It’s fair to say that Trump is unconscious, basically, for periods of the day now,” he stated. “Because there are times where I’m exhausted and working entirely on adrenaline, up for two days, and I make pretty good decisions — sometimes better than when I’m conscious — but I think back and I don’t remember what I did.”

'He's Exhausted'

Source: mega Alex Jones suggested the president is 'exhausted.'

Jones noted how Trump’s publicized diplomatic events show him as a strong, competent leader because “it’s 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the afternoon.” However, the conspiracy theorist pointed out Trump’s decline as day becomes night, saying, “But you can watch the decline into the evening, and then also these morning interviews. So it’s late at night, he sounds like he’s drunk. He doesn’t drink, obviously. He’s exhausted. And then it is early in the morning, he doesn’t sound too hot.”

'I Know We Have a Crisis'

Source: mega Donald Trump revealed he was diagnosed with CVI in July.