OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
HEALTH

Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis Will Lead to His 'Collapse Within the Next 12 Months,' Alex Jones Insists: 'I've Seen a Lot of Signs of Him Declining'

photo of Donald Trump and Alex Jones
Source: MEGA;The Alex Jones Show

Alex Jones insisted the president's exhaustion and CVI condition will lead him to 'collapse within the next 12 months.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones commented on the “crisis” Donald Trump faces as his health continues to visibly decline.

On Wednesday, August 20, Jones spoke about the president on his “Infowars” podcast, where he suggested Trump could face deadly consequences if he “doesn’t take his foot off the gas pedal” and get much-needed rest.

He insisted that “at the current trajectory” of Trump’s health, the president “is going to have some sort of collapse within the next 12 months.”

Donald Trump Is Like a 'Light Bulb Starting to Go Out'

photo of The president is 79 years old
Source: mega

The president is 79 years old.

As Trump’s swollen ankles and bruised hand continue to raise concern, Jones compared the 79-year-old to a “light bulb starting to go out.”

“I’ve seen a lot of signs of Trump declining,” he said. “And so he’s on a lot of the time, but like a light bulb is starting to go out. It gets brighter, it gets dim; it goes in and out.”

Alex Jones Says Donald Trump Is Sometimes 'Unconscious' Due to Exhaustion

photo of Alex Jones insisted the president will 'collapse' within the next '12 months'
Source: The Alex Jones Show

Alex Jones insisted the president will 'collapse' within the next '12 months.'

Jones commented on Trump’s notorious late nights, suggesting that if he took the necessary rest, he would be in better health.

“He’s hyper-competitive and hyper-aggressive. So, you talk about in the zone, folks. It’s fair to say that Trump is unconscious, basically, for periods of the day now,” he stated. “Because there are times where I’m exhausted and working entirely on adrenaline, up for two days, and I make pretty good decisions — sometimes better than when I’m conscious — but I think back and I don’t remember what I did.”

Donald Trump

'He's Exhausted'

photo of Alex Jones suggested the president is 'exhausted'
Source: mega

Alex Jones suggested the president is 'exhausted.'

Jones noted how Trump’s publicized diplomatic events show him as a strong, competent leader because “it’s 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the afternoon.”

However, the conspiracy theorist pointed out Trump’s decline as day becomes night, saying, “But you can watch the decline into the evening, and then also these morning interviews. So it’s late at night, he sounds like he’s drunk. He doesn’t drink, obviously. He’s exhausted. And then it is early in the morning, he doesn’t sound too hot.”

'I Know We Have a Crisis'

photo of Donald Trump revealed he was diagnosed with CVI in July
Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed he was diagnosed with CVI in July.

Jones suggested the president should at least “take off one day a week” to get his health on track, especially since presidents are known to “age incredibly fast.”

Although the conspiracy theorist was adamant about the severity of Trump’s health, saying, “I know we have a crisis,” White House physician Sean Barbabella insisted in a July memo — which detailed Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis — that the president “remains in excellent health.”

