Donald Trump's Late Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Was Under FBI Investigation For Ties To Communist Home Country 

Ivana Trump — whose birth name was Ivana Zelníčková — was being surveilled by authorities following allegations regarding her ongoing ties to her then Communist home country, Czechoslovakia, which she left in the 1970s.

The late ex-wife of Donald Trump was under FBI investigation in the early 1990s, according to newly released and formerly classified documents.

The documents further noted the FBI was not sure at the time if the claims were based in fact or "stem[med] from jealousies of her wealth and fame."

Per the 190 page report published on Monday, March 27, the Federal Bureau of Investigations "recommended a preliminary inquiry be opened on Ivana Trump" after they received information about the socialite from a "highly confidential and reliable source" in 1989.

Although Ivana first moved away from Czechoslovakia — which separated into The Czech Republic and Slovakia on December 31, 1992 — to Austria in 1971 when she tied the knot with ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr, later followed by immigrations to Canada and the United States, the FBI was reportedly trying to discover if there was a deeper meaning behind her initial departure from her birth country.

One part of the bombshell filing revealed details on a "leading member of the Czechoslovak artistic/intellectual community" who allegedly falsified marriages and other relationships. They believed the man in question may have had ties to Ivana at the time.

The source also allegedly told authorities that Ivana had been in Czechoslovakia as late as June 4, 1990, where she met with the country's final president.