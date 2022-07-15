Ivana Trump's Shocking Cause Of Death Revealed

IVANA TRUMP LOOKED FRAIL IN FINAL PHOTOS TAKEN IN THE MONTHS LEADING UP TO HER DEATHq

As OK! previously reported, a private security guard, Angelo Colavito, who worked across the street from Ivana's home, fondly remembered her as a "sweet, wonderful woman."

"When l first learned who that was, the last name Trump is a little intimidating. You want to leave her alone," he reportedly said of the late socialite. "She was very pleasant and always talked to me. If she didn’t have the last name, you would never know it."

Thinking back on the hours after her body was discovered, Angelo admitted he was "saddened seeing the truck back up into her building" to take her away. "The police did their jobs and covered up with the umbrellas and everything, but it was tough. I’ll never see or talk to her again."