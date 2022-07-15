Ivana Trump's Shocking Cause Of Death Revealed
Medical examiners determined Ivana Trump's death occurred after falling down a flight of stairs in her Upper East Side apartment in New York.
The fashion and jewelry designer was found dead by N.Y.P.D. at the bottom of her staircase on Thursday, July 14. Authorities were called to her home around 12:30 P.M., only to find the 73-year-old "unconscious and unresponsive." She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement informed TMZ the mother-of-three passed away after suffering "blunt impact injuries to her torso" after tumbling down stairs inside her apartment. The autopsy was completed on Friday, July 15.
Following the discovery of her passing, controversial former president Donald Trump confirmed the news of his ex-wife's death on his social media platform Truth Social.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald wrote on Thursday. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he added. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
As OK! previously reported, a private security guard, Angelo Colavito, who worked across the street from Ivana's home, fondly remembered her as a "sweet, wonderful woman."
"When l first learned who that was, the last name Trump is a little intimidating. You want to leave her alone," he reportedly said of the late socialite. "She was very pleasant and always talked to me. If she didn’t have the last name, you would never know it."
Thinking back on the hours after her body was discovered, Angelo admitted he was "saddened seeing the truck back up into her building" to take her away. "The police did their jobs and covered up with the umbrellas and everything, but it was tough. I’ll never see or talk to her again."