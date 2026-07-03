Donald Trump's Freedom Trucks Turn America's 250th Birthday Into a Culture War

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President Donald Trump’s “Freedom Trucks” were designed to take America’s 250th birthday celebration on the road. Instead, the rolling museums have become one more flashpoint in the fight over who gets to tell the country’s story. The six mobile Freedom 250 exhibits are traveling across the U.S. as part of a yearlong salute to the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution. Inside, an AI-generated George Washington reportedly greets visitors with the line, “Thy rights are a gift from God.” Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner told Reuters the organization “is sparking a unifying movement across all 50 states that celebrates the American spirit.”

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A Birthday Party With a Message

Source: MEGA Critics questioned the exhibits' portrayal of American history.

Critics say the trucks present an overly religious version of American history while glossing over slavery, racial injustice and other parts of the country’s founding story. The content was created by Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian school, and PragerU, a conservative media organization. PragerU’s controversial “edu-tainment” videos explicitly espouse conservative and purported Judeo-Christian viewpoints, yet several states, including Oklahoma and Florida, have voted to include their content in public school curriculums.

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A Funding Fight on Wheels

Source: MEGA Federal funding for the project drew political scrutiny.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent federal agency, provided a $14 million grant for the six trucks, coupled with $10 million from Freedom 250. Democrats have questioned why federal money went to Freedom 250, a private entity established by the Trump administration, separate from America250, the nonpartisan nonprofit created by Congress to mark the 250th anniversary. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility has also sued the Interior Department over its refusal to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents on Freedom 250 funding and activities.

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The Local Fight

Source: MEGA The Fort Smith Museum of History canceled a planned 'Freedom Truck' visit.

In one Arkansas community, a Freedom Truck has already put a history museum at odds with a local church whose senior pastor is State Rep. Ryan Rose. Caroline Speir, executive director of the Fort Smith Museum of History, canceled a planned Freedom Truck visit after learning the truck was not part of America250.

Source: MEGA Inside the 'Freedom Trucks,' an AI-generated George Washington reportedly greets visitors.