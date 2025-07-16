Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hand Spark Fresh Health Concerns as White House Attempts to Cover Up Any Suspicions

Concerns for Donald Trump’s health have spiraled after he was photographed with swollen ankles and a bruised hand covered with makeup.

The president was caught covering his bruise with flesh-colored concealer as he boarded Marine One at the White House on Tuesday, July 15, when he was stopped by reporters to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a photographer zoomed in on the president’s hand, a photo of his makeup-covered bruise went viral, leading White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to address the controversial image.