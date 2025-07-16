or
Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hand Spark Fresh Health Concerns as White House Attempts to Cover Up Any Suspicions

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president's hand continues to display bruises, leading to even more concern for his health.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Concerns for Donald Trump’s health have spiraled after he was photographed with swollen ankles and a bruised hand covered with makeup.

The president was caught covering his bruise with flesh-colored concealer as he boarded Marine One at the White House on Tuesday, July 15, when he was stopped by reporters to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a photographer zoomed in on the president’s hand, a photo of his makeup-covered bruise went viral, leading White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to address the controversial image.

Karoline Leavitt Comments on Donald Trump's Bruised Hand

Source: @TheMaineWonk/X

Karoline Leavitt claimed the president's bruised hand is from handshaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt told a news outlet.

Trump’s bruised hand has been a cause for concern in the past. In December 2024, the president attempted damage control in an interview, saying, “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people.”

image of The president claimed he had a clean bill of health in April after his physical exam.
Source: mega

The president claimed he had a clean bill of health in April after his physical exam.

Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles

image of The president's ankles appeared swollen at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.
Source: mega

The president's ankles appeared swollen at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

In June, right-wing journalist Miranda Devine addressed the president’s ongoing hand bruising, saying, “He will endure constant bruises on the back of his hands from well-wishers showing their gratitude with vigorous handshakes that he reciprocates warmly, even though he’s a renowned (maybe reformed) germaphobe.”

Trump’s black and blue isn’t the only reason for concern, either. On July 13, the president was photographed with swollen ankles as he sat in attendance at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

A photographer zoomed in on his sock-covered ankles, which appeared to be double in size — a fierce indication of retained fluid and heart failure.

President Donald Trump

Debate Over Donald Trump's Health

image of The president claimed in a 2024 interview that his bruised hand is from constant handshakes.
Source: mega

The president claimed in a 2024 interview that his bruised hand is from constant handshakes.

After images of the president’s bruised hand and swollen ankles went viral on X, social media users expressed their opinions by debating the cause of his physical condition.

“That’s called liver spots and water retention. Dudes in his seventies,” commented one.

“That looks like my hand after work. Ever tried it?” wrote another.

“The makeup covering it up isn’t working. Gawd, he’s decaying before our eyes,” a third said.

Donald Trump's Physical Exam

image of Donald Trump's physician claimed he was 'fully fit to execute' his presidential duties.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's physician claimed he was 'fully fit to execute' his presidential duties.

In April, the 79-year-old president declared himself to have a clean bill of health after his physical exam. The White House also released a statement from his physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, regarding the results.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” Barbabella wrote.

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” the physician continued. “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

