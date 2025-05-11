or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Donna Kelce Spills! Travis' Mom Says She's Only Met '1 or 2' of His Exes Before Taylor Swift

Photo of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce revealed she only met a few of Travis' exes before he started dating Taylor Swift.

By:

May 11 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a candid moment during the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Donna Kelce opened up about her son Travis Kelce's dating history — or lack thereof — before he struck up a high-profile romance with the one and only Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce
Source: @newheights/Youtube

Donna Kelce shared Travis had very few relationships before Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?" the 72-year-old matriarch quizzed her son Travis, 35, while also directing some playful barbs at her eldest, Jason Kelce, 37.

Article continues below advertisement

With a hearty laugh, Jason chimed in, "I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa. That's why I had zero game."

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, who is happily married to wife Kylie Kelce since 2018, confessed he "really didn't bring a lot of ladies home."

Article continues below advertisement

But when it comes to Travis? Donna claimed the bar was set even lower. "I met one or two" of his former girlfriends, she asserted, causing Travis to humorously deadpan, "What? I didn't have any girlfriends."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Kelce and Kyle Kelce
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce has been happily married to his wife Kylie Kelce since 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Travis' light-hearted retorts, it's clear that Donna has developed quite the bond with Taylor, 35, since the two began dating over the summer of 2023. The dynamic duo has been spotted at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, not to mention Donna's recent trip to Miami for Taylor's electrifying Eras Tour in October 2024.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the Kelce matriarch has kept most details about her son's whirlwind romance on the down-low, hints about their future have slipped through the cracks. Just last month, she posted an endearing clip on Facebook showcasing Travis meeting his newest niece, Finn, captioned: "The sweetest!!!"

Fans couldn't help but flood the comments section, with one even declaring, "Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!"

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Donna's heart reaction towards that particular comment sent fans into a frenzy before it mysteriously disappeared — sparking a conversation about potential wedding bells on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Kelce, Finn Kelce and Travis Kelce
Source: @DonnaKelce/Facebook

Jason Kelce has four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Travis and Taylor have cloaked themselves in a veil of privacy following the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl LIX defeat against the Eagles, it seems that the couple is navigating the waters of commitment quietly.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," an insider revealed to Life & Style.

They're reportedly considering "next steps" in their relationship, including those tantalizing wedding discussions.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly discussing next steps in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The source elaborated, saying, "This hiatus has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar."

As one more insider noted, that decision to step back from the limelight was entirely intentional. "Taylor's been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour in December," they shared. "The plan has always been to enjoy the off-season with Travis by packing in a lot of travel."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.