Donna Kelce Spills! Travis' Mom Says She's Only Met '1 or 2' of His Exes Before Taylor Swift
In a candid moment during the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Donna Kelce opened up about her son Travis Kelce's dating history — or lack thereof — before he struck up a high-profile romance with the one and only Taylor Swift.
"I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?" the 72-year-old matriarch quizzed her son Travis, 35, while also directing some playful barbs at her eldest, Jason Kelce, 37.
With a hearty laugh, Jason chimed in, "I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa. That's why I had zero game."
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center, who is happily married to wife Kylie Kelce since 2018, confessed he "really didn't bring a lot of ladies home."
But when it comes to Travis? Donna claimed the bar was set even lower. "I met one or two" of his former girlfriends, she asserted, causing Travis to humorously deadpan, "What? I didn't have any girlfriends."
Despite Travis' light-hearted retorts, it's clear that Donna has developed quite the bond with Taylor, 35, since the two began dating over the summer of 2023. The dynamic duo has been spotted at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, not to mention Donna's recent trip to Miami for Taylor's electrifying Eras Tour in October 2024.
While the Kelce matriarch has kept most details about her son's whirlwind romance on the down-low, hints about their future have slipped through the cracks. Just last month, she posted an endearing clip on Facebook showcasing Travis meeting his newest niece, Finn, captioned: "The sweetest!!!"
Fans couldn't help but flood the comments section, with one even declaring, "Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!"
Interestingly, Donna's heart reaction towards that particular comment sent fans into a frenzy before it mysteriously disappeared — sparking a conversation about potential wedding bells on the horizon.
Though Travis and Taylor have cloaked themselves in a veil of privacy following the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl LIX defeat against the Eagles, it seems that the couple is navigating the waters of commitment quietly.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," an insider revealed to Life & Style.
They're reportedly considering "next steps" in their relationship, including those tantalizing wedding discussions.
The source elaborated, saying, "This hiatus has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar."
As one more insider noted, that decision to step back from the limelight was entirely intentional. "Taylor's been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour in December," they shared. "The plan has always been to enjoy the off-season with Travis by packing in a lot of travel."