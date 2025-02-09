Travis Kelce Is 'So Open About' Girlfriend Taylor Swift 'Being the One': 'He Wants to Spend the Rest of His Life With Her'
It looks like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could be riding off into the sunset together.
“He is so open about Taylor being The One,” said a source. “He wants to spend the rest of his life with her and vice versa.”
“Everyone in Travis and Taylor’s world assumes an engagement is coming,” the source dished about the pair, who started dating in 2023. “In fact, a lot of people find it pretty extraordinary that it hasn’t happened already.”
Some people believe the athlete, 35, could even get down on one knee during Super Bowl weekend.
“Taking Taylor aside after the game and asking her to marry him would be the ultimate romantic gesture," they dished.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce was asked about his future plans with the pop star, 35.
One reporter asked if he planned to propose, to which the NFL star replied, "Wouldn't you like to know," as he smiled at the camera.
Though he didn't reply, he didn't hesitate to compliment the "Cruel Summer" songstress.
"Oh, she's quite the cook. I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable," he shared.
He also gushed about his lady, stating, "I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."
Now that the Grammy winner is done with the Eras Tour and Kelce's football season is almost over, it looks like the two might have more time to spend together.
While on Australia’s Today show, the NFL star's dad, Ed Kelce, noted the pair is headed for a “good period” in their relationship following the football star’s big game on Sunday, February 9.
“Without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour, [it will be] just them alone really connecting more,” Ed stated. “I think that can only be a good thing.”
Host Karl Stefanovic asked if their would be an engagement soon so he can “book his fare,” to which Ed joked, “Did you really think I was going to come up with that?”
