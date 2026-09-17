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Donna Mills, 85, Reveals the 'Different' OnlyFans Request She Plans to Fulfill Next

donna mills onlyfans request reveal
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills, 85, revealed an unusual OnlyFans request her audience want to see her doing.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

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Donna Mills is having fun with the unexpected requests coming from her OnlyFans subscribers.

During a Sunday, September 13, interview with an outlet, the Knots Landing star opened up about what her audience wants to see from her next on the adult content platform.

“Well, the only request that’s really different is they want to see me stomping the grapes,” the 85-year-old said during the book release party for Hollywood Tails: Famous Faces & the Dogs They Love.

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image of Donna Mills said she earned 'six figures' in just one month after joining the platform.
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills said she earned 'six figures' in just one month after joining the platform.

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Mills also opened up about the response to her new venture. She revealed that she earned “many six figures” in just one month after joining OnlyFans in July and described the experience as a “new time of life, and it can be as exciting as any other time.”

“It’s amazing to me that everybody is so excited about this. I was totally surprised,” Mills told Us Weekly. “I didn’t think that it would cause such a stir, but it has, and it’s nice. I mean, the way I feel about it, it’s exciting. It’s a new chapter. It’s a new beginning.”

For Mills, the platform is also about challenging assumptions about getting older.

“That’s the message that I’d like to get out to people and to women in particular,” she shared. “Because women are kind of pushed aside after a certain age, and you don’t have to be.”

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Why Donna Mills Joined OnlyFans

image of Donna Mills said she earned ‘many six figures’ in one month on OnlyFans.
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills said she earned ‘many six figures’ in one month on OnlyFans.

As OK! previously reported, Mills announced nearly two months ago that she was launching an OnlyFans account, though her plans were not quite what some people expected.

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years,” Mills shared in an interview with Variety.

She added, “Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection.”

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Staying True to Who I Am

image of Donna Mills described her OnlyFans venture as a new chapter in her life.
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills described her OnlyFans venture as a new chapter in her life.

The actress said subscribers would get a closer look at her life away from the spotlight. She planned to share “moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way.”

“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” she added.

Mills' decision to join the platform comes as she continues to speak openly about staying active and taking care of herself at 85.

Mills Shared Her Fitness Routine

image of Donna Mills said women ‘should not feel pushed aside as they get older.’
Source: MEGA

Donna Mills said women ‘should not feel pushed aside as they get older.’

During an appearance on Kara Mayer Robinson's "Really Famous" podcast, Mills explained why movement has remained such an important part of her fitness routine.

"I think the people out there have to realize it takes work. You can't just decide, ‘Oh, I'm going to look good,’ you know?" the actress said. "I didn't wake up looking like this."

Mills said she works out almost every day and regularly plays tennis.

"I started out as a dancer, so I know how essential that is, and I know what it means for your body," she said. "And I know that I don't have, at my age, any of the things that happen to the body, you know? I mean I’ve not had any knees replaced or hips replaced or anything, you know, because I never stopped working out."

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