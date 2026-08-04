Donna Mills Reveals the 'Wildest' OnlyFans Request After Joining the Platform at 85

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Source: MEGA Donna Mills shared details about her OnlyFans account and how she plans to connect with fans.

Frazier suggested the request may have been tied to a foot fetish, asking, "So they want to see your feet? They want to see the toes." Mills laughed before replying, "Yeah, I guess so." She added, "There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess." The 85-year-old also revealed that she planned to fulfill the unusual request.

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Donna Mills Explains Why She Joined OnlyFans

Source: MEGA Donna Mills revealed the subscriber request involving her vineyard and grape stomping.

Earlier, Mills opened up about her first conversation with OnlyFans and how she approached the unexpected opportunity. "I didn’t know what OnlyFans was. I had no idea," she said. Mills added, "They came to me, and I said to my agent, 'What’s OnlyFans?' And they said, 'Well, it’s kind of an adult-only kind of thing. You sure you want to meet with them?'" After learning more about the platform, the actress said she felt comfortable moving forward with the account. Mills admitted, "What they said was, 'You don’t have to do n-----ness. You do it the way you want to do it.'"

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Donna Mills Said She Wants a More Personal Connection With Fans

Source: MEGA Donna Mills is 'happy' to be joining the platform.

Mills also shared why the new venture feels meaningful to her. "But I’m sincerely happy to be doing it, happy to be interacting with the fans," she said. She also reflected on reaching a milestone birthday, admitting that she has no plans to slow down. Mills added, "When I turned 85 I thought, 'Oh my God, I’m elderly.' But I’m not. I don’t feel elderly. I don’t think I look elderly. And if this is 85, then alright, I’m on for it." In an earlier interview with People, Mills opened up about what fans could expect from her account. "I’ll be sharing pieces of my everyday life, behind-the-scenes moments, and having real conversations with the fans who’ve been with me through it all," she said. She continued, "For me, it’s just one more way to spend quality time with the people who’ve made my career possible, while always staying true to myself."

Source: MEGA Donna Mills reflected on turning 85 and continuing to explore new experiences.