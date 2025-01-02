Donny Osmond's Brother Wayne Dead at 73, Family Confirms: Singer 'Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by His Wife and 5 Children'
Wayne Osmond, the second oldest of the original Osmond Brothers singers and Donny Osmond's brother, has passed away at 73 years old.
Wayne's daughter, Amy Cook, took to Facebook to announce the sad news of her father's passing, describing him as a "beloved husband and father."
She confirmed he "passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children."
"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world," Wayne's family wrote in a statement. "He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."
The 73-year-old's brother and fellow performer Jay Osmond also took to Facebook to share the news of the family's loss. "A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life, I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings," he wrote.
"He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. What gives me joy is to know that my brother 'Wings' has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now," Jay continued. "The reunion he must've had with Father and Mother I'm sure was spectacular!"
Wayne and his siblings Alan, Merrill and Jay began their musical journey as a barbershop quartet in 1958 before rising to fame after being discovered in 1961. Known for his perfect pitch and guitar skills, Wayne displayed a natural talent for music that ran in the family.
In 1974, Wayne married Kathlyn White, with whom he had five children — three daughters and two sons.
Despite facing health challenges, including a stroke in 2012 that affected his ability to play the guitar, Wayne continued to perform with The Osmonds.
His last official performance with the Osmonds was in 2018. However, he would go on to perform with his brothers one year later as a birthday present to their sister Marie.
Wayne's cause of death has not been disclosed to the public at this time.