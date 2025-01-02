Donny Osmond's Brother Wayne Dead at 73, Family Confirms: Singer 'Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by His Wife and 5 Children'

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world," Wayne's family wrote in a statement. "He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

The 73-year-old's brother and fellow performer Jay Osmond also took to Facebook to share the news of the family's loss. "A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life, I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings," he wrote.

"He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. What gives me joy is to know that my brother 'Wings' has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now," Jay continued. "The reunion he must've had with Father and Mother I'm sure was spectacular!"