Kellie Pickler 'May Never Full Recover' From Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death: 'She Was Isolating Herself Amid the Grief'
Country star Kellie Pickler has been struggling with her grief after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, tragically passed away in their Nashville, Tenn., home in February 2023.
Medical examiner reports confirmed the songwriter, 47, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot and did not have drugs in his system at the time of his death.
"It’s been a really rough 14 months. She was isolating herself amid the grief," an insider shared with a news outlet. "Kellie may never fully recover, but Kyle wouldn’t want her to hide away."
"He’d want his wife out there performing, doing what she loves," the insider added. "The fact that she gets to honor Kyle’s memory in the process is bittersweet."
Earlier this month, the "Red High Heels" artist performed for the first time since Jacobs' death at the Ryman Auditorium. While Pickler is currently "focusing on her career right now," the insider revealed that she "hasn't given up on love."
"Kellie hopes one day to find a great guy, remarry and have a family," the insider continued. "She’ll always cherish her time with Kyle, and is continuing to process his death, but Kellie is hopeful for the future."
As OK! previously reported, the reason behind the musician's heartbreaking suicide is still a "confusing mystery."
"Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie," a separate source said at the time. "She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault. She wishes she could have done more for him."
Last August, Pickler penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, reflecting on one of the most "beautiful lessons" that he taught her throughout their relationship.
"In a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she wrote at the time. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she wrote. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
The insider spoke with Life & Style about Pickler's battles with grief.