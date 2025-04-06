Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley Unlikely to Reconcile With PK: 'I Also Know I Need Peace'
In a revelation that’s tugging at heartstrings, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, 48, has shared the raw truth about her relationship with estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, 57, nearly a year after their split.
During the highly charged RHOBH reunion aired on April 1, Dorit admitted that it seems unlikely for them to reconcile.
"As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him," she revealed.
"I’m hurt, I’m sad ... I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be and I think that realization is really been hard. He's my soul, he’s my blood, he's my heart. I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace," Dorit added, her voice quivering with emotion.
When host Andy Cohen pressed about PK's sobriety, Dorit remained guarded. "It’s not a topic we discuss, as I’ve discovered very recently. So I couldn’t answer that," she revealed.
Dorit recounted her last conversation: "I said, 'The way you’re making me feel in this moment, I don’t think I can have a relationship with you, even a friendship.' That was less than a week ago, and I stand by it."
As they navigate co-parenting their children, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, Dorit shared that PK sees them on weekends — if he’s in town. The couple’s separation sparked intense media scrutiny and fueled speculation about their marriage.
Anticipating a reunion from PK, Andy shared he opted out of appearing in the episode after they invited him to the show.
Unbeknownst to Dorit, PK had issued a statement of his own, vehemently denying accusations of being a "bad father" — claims he deemed "both heartbreaking and false.”
"I refuse to stoke a fire I did not ignite ... The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity and grace," he asserted.
The couple confirmed their separation last May, following months rife with rumors. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," they stated collectively.
"The mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart" was made with their children’s wellbeing in mind, Dorit and PK noted.
PK later shared his own perspective on their tumultuous journey, telling Us Weekly that they have experienced "good places" and "bad places."
"We’re going through what every couple goes through ... It’s not easy, but it’s not horrible either. She’s still Dorit [and] is still fabulous. She’s very chic!"