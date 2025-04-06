Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley Unlikely to Reconcile With PK: 'I Also Know I Need Peace'

During the highly charged RHOBH reunion aired on April 1, Dorit admitted that it seems unlikely for them to reconcile .

In a revelation that’s tugging at heartstrings, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley , 48, has shared the raw truth about her relationship with estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley , 57, nearly a year after their split.

"As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him," she revealed.

"I’m hurt, I’m sad ... I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be and I think that realization is really been hard. He's my soul, he’s my blood, he's my heart. I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace," Dorit added, her voice quivering with emotion.