or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb splits
OK LogoNEWS

Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley Unlikely to Reconcile With PK: 'I Also Know I Need Peace'

Composite photo of PK and Dorit Kemsley
Source: Mega

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley reveals why a reconciliation with ex PK seems unlikely.

By:

April 6 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a revelation that’s tugging at heartstrings, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, 48, has shared the raw truth about her relationship with estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, 57, nearly a year after their split.

During the highly charged RHOBH reunion aired on April 1, Dorit admitted that it seems unlikely for them to reconcile.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of PK and Dorit Kemsley
Source: Mega

Dorit Kemsley believes any hope of reconciling with PK Kemsley is unlikely.

Article continues below advertisement

"As of a week ago, I've chosen not to have much of a relationship with him," she revealed.

"I’m hurt, I’m sad ... I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be and I think that realization is really been hard. He's my soul, he’s my blood, he's my heart. I hate that, because it makes it so much more difficult. But I also know I need peace," Dorit added, her voice quivering with emotion.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of PK and Dorit Kemsley
Source: Mega

Dorit Kemsley is choosing peace after her split from PK Kemsley.

Article continues below advertisement

When host Andy Cohen pressed about PK's sobriety, Dorit remained guarded. "It’s not a topic we discuss, as I’ve discovered very recently. So I couldn’t answer that," she revealed.

Dorit recounted her last conversation: "I said, 'The way you’re making me feel in this moment, I don’t think I can have a relationship with you, even a friendship.' That was less than a week ago, and I stand by it."

As they navigate co-parenting their children, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, Dorit shared that PK sees them on weekends — if he’s in town. The couple’s separation sparked intense media scrutiny and fueled speculation about their marriage.

MORE ON:
celeb splits

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of PK and Dorit Kemsley with son Jagger
Source: Mega

PK and Dorit Kemsley share son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Anticipating a reunion from PK, Andy shared he opted out of appearing in the episode after they invited him to the show.

Unbeknownst to Dorit, PK had issued a statement of his own, vehemently denying accusations of being a "bad father" — claims he deemed "both heartbreaking and false.”

"I refuse to stoke a fire I did not ignite ... The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity and grace," he asserted.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of PK and Dorit Kemsley
Source: Mega

PK Kemsley was invited to the 'RHOBH' reunion episode, but he declined to be on it.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple confirmed their separation last May, following months rife with rumors. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," they stated collectively.

"The mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart" was made with their children’s wellbeing in mind, Dorit and PK noted.

PK later shared his own perspective on their tumultuous journey, telling Us Weekly that they have experienced "good places" and "bad places."

"We’re going through what every couple goes through ... It’s not easy, but it’s not horrible either. She’s still Dorit [and] is still fabulous. She’s very chic!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.