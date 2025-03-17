PK Kemsley Questions His Future on 'RHOBH' After Dorit Split: 'A Super Tough Situation'

In a candid revelation that has sent shockwaves through the reality TV world, Paul “PK” Kemsley opened up about his future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following his separation from Dorit Kemsley. The glamorous couple, once the epitome of Beverly Hills chic, now faces the harsh spotlight of reality television.

“It’s a super tough situation. The reality is it’s kind of reality, but it’s not reality,” PK, 57, said in a new interview.

“It gets mixed up. It gets edited. We say things, they don’t come out exactly as they were said. If you missed the sentence before, it changes the meaning, but we’re navigating it,” he continued.