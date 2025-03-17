or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
OK LogoNEWS

PK Kemsley Questions His Future on 'RHOBH' After Dorit Split: 'A Super Tough Situation'

Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley are currently separated.

By:

March 16 2025, Published 9:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a candid revelation that has sent shockwaves through the reality TV world, Paul “PK” Kemsley opened up about his future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following his separation from Dorit Kemsley. The glamorous couple, once the epitome of Beverly Hills chic, now faces the harsh spotlight of reality television.

“It’s a super tough situation. The reality is it’s kind of reality, but it’s not reality,” PK, 57, said in a new interview.

“It gets mixed up. It gets edited. We say things, they don’t come out exactly as they were said. If you missed the sentence before, it changes the meaning, but we’re navigating it,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
PK Kemsley and Wife Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

PK Kemsley is weighing his future on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' following his split from wife Dorit.

Article continues below advertisement

Navigating the emotional upheaval, PK noted, “Listen, we have to own the fact we did it. So this is our world and yeah, we’re OK.”

With drama unfolding in real-time — RHOBH Season 14 captures their struggles painfully, pulling back the curtain on their relationship. “It’s tough because we’re [now] relieving what was 10 months ago,” PK explained. “It’s tough, but we’re getting through it.”

The couple has been through significant highs and lows, as PK admitted, “We’re going through what every couple goes through. It’s not easy, but it’s not horrible either. She’s still Dorit [and] is still fabulous. She’s very chic!”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Talking about his split from wife Dorit Kemsley, PK Kemsley said both of them are 'going through what every couple goes through.'

Article continues below advertisement

After rumors swirled, PK and Dorit, 47, finally confirmed their separation.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” they announced in a joint declaration. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” the couple added.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley With Their Child
Source: MEGA

Both PK and Dorit Kemsley are prioritizing their children after their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the emotional weight behind their split, Dorit and PK have yet to file for divorce. The couple shares son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, both of whom are feeling the impact of the changes at home.

They had previously shot down claims of living separate lives after In Touch reported the growing distance in October 2023. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they declared at that time.

Article continues below advertisement
PK and Dorit Kemsley on Instagram
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram; @paul_kemsley_pk/Instagram

PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley called it quits in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As the current season unfolds, viewers are getting a front-row seat to the emotional fallout. In a recent episode, Dorit emotionally revealed that Jagger learned about their separation through social media, prompting him to confront her during a casual walk with their dogs.

She recounted tearfully: “I [told Jagger] ‘In marriages, when you’re married for a long time, you can have your ups and downs, sometimes you need a little time apart. And he said, ‘But you and daddy, you’re always going to be friends, right? You’re always going to be best friends.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I sure hope so!’”

Us Weekly interviewed the former flames.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.