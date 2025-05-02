Shocking Twist: PK Kemsley's New Woman Shana Wall Attended His Wedding to Dorit

According to Page Six, an insider dished Shana — who met PK at hotspot Cipriani in Beverly Hills on April 24— attended the estranged couple’s 2015 nuptials in New York City as Ryan Seacrest’s date.

“Through a strange series of coincidences, they worked out that Shana was actually at PK’s wedding,” the source stated, noting PK and Ryan were “very close” at the time.

Neither Shana nor PK “were aware of this when they first started talking,” as Ryan and Shana were not in attendance for the entirety of PK and Dorit’s wedding, having only popped in “for a short time.”

Once photos of PK and Shana packing on the PDA went public, Dorit filed for divorce on April 25. In the documents, she asked the court to grant her sole legal and physical custody of their two children, in addition to listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, asking for spousal support and requesting PK pay her legal fees.