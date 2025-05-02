Shocking Twist: PK Kemsley's New Woman Shana Wall Attended His Wedding to Dorit
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s ex Paul “PK” Kemsley was recently spotted kissing reality star Shana Wall — who was present at a major milestone when the two were still together.
According to Page Six, an insider dished Shana — who met PK at hotspot Cipriani in Beverly Hills on April 24— attended the estranged couple’s 2015 nuptials in New York City as Ryan Seacrest’s date.
“Through a strange series of coincidences, they worked out that Shana was actually at PK’s wedding,” the source stated, noting PK and Ryan were “very close” at the time.
Neither Shana nor PK “were aware of this when they first started talking,” as Ryan and Shana were not in attendance for the entirety of PK and Dorit’s wedding, having only popped in “for a short time.”
Once photos of PK and Shana packing on the PDA went public, Dorit filed for divorce on April 25. In the documents, she asked the court to grant her sole legal and physical custody of their two children, in addition to listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, asking for spousal support and requesting PK pay her legal fees.
Dorit and PK first announced their separation in May 2024.
“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” they said in a statement on social media at the time. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”
They noted they “made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart” in order to “maintain a harmonious environment” for their kids.
“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” they concluded.
On Season 14 of RHOBH, Dorit got candid about the split, noting there was “no catastrophic event” that led them to breakup and insisted “no one cheated,” but, rather, “one thing led to another” and they “mutually decided that taking some space … is the best thing."
Dorit also accused her ex of being a “full-blown” alcoholic, sharing, “Over the years, [his drinking has] gotten progressively worse, and little fights will turn into blowups. We would be in the gutter after a fight, screaming at one another.”