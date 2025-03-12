Dorit Kemsley Slams 'Attention-Seeking' Tracy Tutor for Claiming 'RHOBH' Star 'Doesn't Pay Her Bills'
The reality stars are fighting again.
Dorit Kemsley was quick to respond to Tracy Tutor claiming she "doesn't pay her bills" while appearing on the Tuesday night, March 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, genuinely, like wholeheartedly," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star declared after Tutor sat down for an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live one day prior and bad-mouthed Kemsley. "There was a lot of s--- she said that, I don’t know, it came out of left field."
Kemsley explained: "In particular, her talking about Chris Dylan, a hairstylist that I worked with this year for the first time in eight years. He sent an invoice overcharging me and charging me for a hotel that he had already used my card to pay for."
"I think he was just trying to bully this invoice through, not realizing that it goes through a process and my office flagged it, and when they had written back, you know, 'This has already been paid,' it was like, 'Oh s---, I know I didn’t get away with that,' and obviously he needed to resend an invoice," she alleged.
Kemsley proceeded to call out radio host Jeff Lewis, accusing him of being the "poster child for inviting anyone that has anything s----- to say about me."
"Her going on there and talking about something that she knows nothing about, it seems more like attention seeking than anything," the RHOBH cast member admitted.
After a clip of Kemsley's response was shared to WWHL's account on X (formerly named Twitter), Tutor took it upon herself to reply directly to the post online.
"Yeah she’s a liar," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star snubbed. "There’s a credit card authorization form that she signed. Her 'office' is an accountant that doesn't pay her bills. She owed him money for months."
"Then all of a sudden today after I spoke the truth, Chris was magically paid. 🤔 imagine that," Tutor claimed. "I listened to her berate and intimidate him…"
Aside from responding to Tutor's claims during her chat with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, Kemsley also addressed the status of her separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley after she and the English businessman announced their split in May 2024 following nearly a decade of marriage.
"Not good," Dorit simply stated after Andy asked how things were going between her and PK.
While she admitted divorce is not "part of the conversation," Dorit also mentioned how the exes are "not really communicating" in general.
After appearing on WWHL, Dorit sat down with castmate Bozoma Saint John for the RHOBH After Show, where she confessed: "I don't think PK wants to get divorced. I think he needs to understand what he’s doing before I can understand what he’s doing. I think it’s complex, I think it’s layered."