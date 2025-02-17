'RHOBH' Star Bozoma Saint John Says Her Bond With Dorit Kemsley Was 'Divine Timing' Amid P.K. Split: 'She Needed Somebody to Talk To'

"I think for her [Dorit], everything is divine timing," the former chief brand officer at Uber points out. "Some people have said, 'Oh, well, you didn't know her five years ago. You didn't know her eight years ago.' Of course, I didn't. I wasn't here. What I know is that this person is going through a separation, has two young children and is in a conflict with one of her best friends. This person is who I know and I'm trying to figure out how I can help."

"When I met Dorit, she immediately launched into what was going on in her life," Bozoma recalls. "I was like, 'Oh, God. This girl really needs a friend. She needed somebody to talk to.' I contributed because I was empathetic. While I haven't been in her shoes, I could understand how painful that would be to be in a position where you're trying to figure out your relationship after so many years."