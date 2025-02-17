or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Dorit Kemsley
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'RHOBH' Star Bozoma Saint John Says Her Bond With Dorit Kemsley Was 'Divine Timing' Amid P.K. Split: 'She Needed Somebody to Talk To'

Composite photo of Bozoma Saint John and Dorit Kemsley.
Source: MEGA/BRAVO

Bozoma Saint John chats exclusively with OK! about jumping into the world of 'RHOBH' and her connection with Dorit Kemsley.

By:

Feb. 17 2025, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bozoma Saint John dove right in when she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The savvy businesswoman has been involved in some of the biggest companies in the world over her illustrious career. Luckily, the skills she attained in the corporate world helped her find her footing with the cast members of the Bravo series.

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh star bozoma saint john reveals bond dorit kemsley divine timing
Source: MEGA

Bozoma Saint John's savvy business sense helped her find her footing with the ladies of 'RHOBH.'

Article continues below advertisement

Bozoma chats exclusively with OK! about why she joined the world of reality television, how she and Dorit Kemsley became close amid her split from Paul Kemsley and what made her decide to partner with Violife to better her health.

"It's been difficult to make friends as an adult," the marketing executive explains about the decision to sign onto RHOBH for Season 14. "I've certainly made work friends along the way — but those aren't natural environments to make friends with, as you don't share deep things [with them]. I really look at this as having the opportunity to be with a group of women who are similar in age, not necessarily all alike or similar in lifestyle or life experiences, but that also adds to the miracle of getting to know other people."

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh star bozoma saint john reveals bond dorit kemsley divine timing
Source: BRAVO

Bozoma Saint John admits it's 'difficult' to make friends as an adult.

Article continues below advertisement

"But it's really put me in a situation where I am getting to know a new group of women in a way that I haven't had the opportunity to before," she adds. "The idea of being like, 'Okay, I'm going to go to someone's house and I'm not even going to talk about work.' All we're going to talk about is what's going on in our lives. How often do you get the opportunity to do that?"

While filming, Bozoma developed a close bond with the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder as she navigated a separation from her longtime husband and a rift with her former best friend Kyle Richards.

MORE ON:
Dorit Kemsley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh star bozoma saint john reveals bond dorit kemsley divine timing
Source: Bravo

Bozoma Saint John instantly bonded with Dorit Kemsley.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think for her [Dorit], everything is divine timing," the former chief brand officer at Uber points out. "Some people have said, 'Oh, well, you didn't know her five years ago. You didn't know her eight years ago.' Of course, I didn't. I wasn't here. What I know is that this person is going through a separation, has two young children and is in a conflict with one of her best friends. This person is who I know and I'm trying to figure out how I can help."

"When I met Dorit, she immediately launched into what was going on in her life," Bozoma recalls. "I was like, 'Oh, God. This girl really needs a friend. She needed somebody to talk to.' I contributed because I was empathetic. While I haven't been in her shoes, I could understand how painful that would be to be in a position where you're trying to figure out your relationship after so many years."

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh star bozoma saint john reveals bond dorit kemsley divine timing
Source: Violife

Bozoma Saint John partnered with Violife to better her health.

Though the mother-of-one already has a ton on her plate, she's teamed up with the dairy-free brand to spread the word about how she improved her health.

"I partnered with Violife, which I'm now using for my cream cheese and [a] substitute for the dairy," she says. "It's been such a great change. I'm not somebody who likes to keep the secrets to myself. If you want to know why I look good or feel good — I'm going to tell you! So, this just feels like the perfect opportunity to share what is working for me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.