'RHOBH' Star Bozoma Saint John Says Her Bond With Dorit Kemsley Was 'Divine Timing' Amid P.K. Split: 'She Needed Somebody to Talk To'
Bozoma Saint John dove right in when she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The savvy businesswoman has been involved in some of the biggest companies in the world over her illustrious career. Luckily, the skills she attained in the corporate world helped her find her footing with the cast members of the Bravo series.
Bozoma chats exclusively with OK! about why she joined the world of reality television, how she and Dorit Kemsley became close amid her split from Paul Kemsley and what made her decide to partner with Violife to better her health.
"It's been difficult to make friends as an adult," the marketing executive explains about the decision to sign onto RHOBH for Season 14. "I've certainly made work friends along the way — but those aren't natural environments to make friends with, as you don't share deep things [with them]. I really look at this as having the opportunity to be with a group of women who are similar in age, not necessarily all alike or similar in lifestyle or life experiences, but that also adds to the miracle of getting to know other people."
"But it's really put me in a situation where I am getting to know a new group of women in a way that I haven't had the opportunity to before," she adds. "The idea of being like, 'Okay, I'm going to go to someone's house and I'm not even going to talk about work.' All we're going to talk about is what's going on in our lives. How often do you get the opportunity to do that?"
While filming, Bozoma developed a close bond with the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder as she navigated a separation from her longtime husband and a rift with her former best friend Kyle Richards.
"I think for her [Dorit], everything is divine timing," the former chief brand officer at Uber points out. "Some people have said, 'Oh, well, you didn't know her five years ago. You didn't know her eight years ago.' Of course, I didn't. I wasn't here. What I know is that this person is going through a separation, has two young children and is in a conflict with one of her best friends. This person is who I know and I'm trying to figure out how I can help."
"When I met Dorit, she immediately launched into what was going on in her life," Bozoma recalls. "I was like, 'Oh, God. This girl really needs a friend. She needed somebody to talk to.' I contributed because I was empathetic. While I haven't been in her shoes, I could understand how painful that would be to be in a position where you're trying to figure out your relationship after so many years."
Though the mother-of-one already has a ton on her plate, she's teamed up with the dairy-free brand to spread the word about how she improved her health.
"I partnered with Violife, which I'm now using for my cream cheese and [a] substitute for the dairy," she says. "It's been such a great change. I'm not somebody who likes to keep the secrets to myself. If you want to know why I look good or feel good — I'm going to tell you! So, this just feels like the perfect opportunity to share what is working for me."