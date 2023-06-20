'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Accused of Not Paying in-Home Nurse After Alleged Plastic Surgery Procedure
Dorit Kemsley appears to have gotten herself into another legal debacle.
According to legal documents obtained by Radar, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sued by a nurse who supposedly helped her recover from a plastic surgery procedure after the woman alleged Dorit never paid her for her services.
The medical assistant, Natalie Vanderstay, demanded the Bravo star cough up $8,600 in damages for her work at the home from November 16, 2022, until November 20, 2022.
"I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns," Vanderstay claimed in the legal papers.
"I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me," she alleged, adding, "by the hours I worked at my hourly rate of $100. I worked 86 hours at $100 an hour, which totals $8,600."
A hearing for the case was held in April, where the judge ordered that the Beverly Beach by Dorit designer pay the former worker a total of $8,675. Vanderstay also requested that Kemsley show up to court with her financial records in order to help her retrieve payment, as the reality star was not present at the initial hearing.
- Erika Jayne Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Intense 'RHOBH' Backlash Before Shading Costar Dorit Kemsley's Marriage
- Khloé Kardashian & Dorit Kemsley's Hairstylist Justine Marjan Dishes On Creating Iconic Looks For Reality Television
- 'Real Housewives' Star Dorit Kemsley's Husband Dodges DUI Charges Following 2021 Arrest
As OK! previously reported, this has not been the only legal battle in the reality star's life in the past few years. Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, were sued by a Las Vegas Hotel Bellaigio for a $3.6 million casino marker that the music manager allegedly left unpaid for a decade. In 2022, the couple settled and confirmed that the businessman paid up on $2.27 million he owed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Kemsleys also got into a bit of a tricky situation after it was reported that Kemsley's husband had two active solo tax liens in the state of California; one lien being for $293,222.73 from back in 2015 and the other for $289,423.67 from October 2018.
Meanwhile, Kemsley also allegedly has her own individual tax lien in the state of California for $90,269.46 from March 2021.