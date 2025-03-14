Dorit Kemsley's Stylist Chris Dylan Tells the 'Truth' About Payment Fiasco on 'WWHL'
Amid Tracy Tutor’s claims Dorit Kemsley doesn’t pay her bills, the hairstylist who allegedly had trouble collecting his money from the reality star, Chris Dylan, spoke out.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live on March 11, Kemsley slammed Dylan, saying he wasn’t paid because he attempted to “double-charge” her for a hotel.
Dylan refuted this in a lengthy social media video, claiming in November 2024 that they were staying at a hotel when Kemsley requested he extend his stay by four days to help her with glam for appearances she had to make. Her credit card was put down for the reservation, while Dylan’s card was placed down as the secondary form of payment.
When it was time to check out, Dylan stated his card ended up being charged and not Kemsley’s. When he tried to get his money from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, she claimed he had the hotel charge her card in an unauthorized manner. According to her, the hairstylist included his hotel fee on the card, which she did not agree to pay for. Dylan insisted had she just told him this — rather than avoiding the invoices — they could have settled this a lot sooner.
In his nearly eight-minute video — which included a slew of screenshots of text messages — Dylan explained he is “not one to rant on socials,” but Kemsley “came for him” and “numerous news outlets” asked him for an interview, so he figured making a tell-all video was the “easiest way” to share his “truth.”
In one of the text messages, Kemsley chastised Dylan, writing, “The hotel charges that you have been chasing were paid on my credit card. In fact, you even called the hotel to make sure the charges were removed from your card and added to mine — without my permission.”
Dylan apologized, but insisted nothing was done without her permission and that he hadn’t called the hotel. Kemsley kept insisting he did contact the property, which he continued to deny.
As OK! reported on March 11, Tutor spoke to Jeff Lewis on Radio Andy, claiming, “I’m fairly certain based off my knowledge there’s several people that haven’t been paid by her, including my stylist, who I think she just tallied up with finally. My makeup artist and, so, she’s got my people. Yet she likes to throw shade and call me a tacky woman.”
"That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, genuinely, like wholeheartedly,” Kemsley said in response on WWHL. There was a lot of s--- she said that, I don’t know, it came out of left field. In particular, her talking about Chris Dylan, a hairstylist that I worked with this year for the first time in eight years. He sent an invoice overcharging me and charging me for a hotel that he had already used my card to pay for.”
After her Radio Andy appearance, Tutor doubled down on her comments, insisting on Instagram she calls it like she sees it and boasted Dylan “got his wire transfer.” Dylan showed his appreciation for Lewis and Tutor on Instagram, writing, “After months of begging finally got paid in full. Thank you guys.”