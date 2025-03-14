Dorit Kemsley's Stylist Chris Dylan Tells the 'Truth' About Payment Fiasco on 'WWHL'

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live on March 11, Kemsley slammed Dylan, saying he wasn’t paid because he attempted to “double-charge” her for a hotel.

Dylan refuted this in a lengthy social media video, claiming in November 2024 that they were staying at a hotel when Kemsley requested he extend his stay by four days to help her with glam for appearances she had to make. Her credit card was put down for the reservation, while Dylan’s card was placed down as the secondary form of payment.

When it was time to check out, Dylan stated his card ended up being charged and not Kemsley’s. When he tried to get his money from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, she claimed he had the hotel charge her card in an unauthorized manner. According to her, the hairstylist included his hotel fee on the card, which she did not agree to pay for. Dylan insisted had she just told him this — rather than avoiding the invoices — they could have settled this a lot sooner.