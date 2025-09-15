Article continues below advertisement

Dove Cameron is turning heads once again — this time with a daring new topless photo. The actress and singer lit up Instagram with a sultry snap as she lounged outdoors, ditching her top and using only a book to cover her chest.

With glowing skin on full display, long dark hair falling down her shoulders and a black baseball cap pulled low over her eyes, she kept things casual yet effortlessly racy.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron went topless in a new Instagram post.

To finish the look, Cameron added layered gold rings, a delicate silver necklace and a playful pout for the camera. “bug bites cannot hurt me 👹🫶🏻,” she teased in her caption.

The 29-year-old Descendants alum also treated fans to more snaps in the carousel. One showed her in a dainty white ruffled bra top with minimal makeup — just a touch of highlighter and lip tint. In another, she nearly spilled out of a baby blue micro bra, paired with cute white Mary Jane shoes.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram The actress recently stepped out with her boyfriend, Damiano David, wearing a skimpy white top.

Cameron then went to the beach, rocking a black-and-white gingham G-string bikini. She styled it with blush-kissed cheeks and two big baby blue hair clips that framed her middle-parted hair.

As expected, fans went wild. “I wanna be as pretty as you!!! 😭,” one gushed, while another added, “i know you're having the time of your life in italy.” A third raved, “SHE LOOKSSSSS PERFECT ALWAYS❤️❤️❤️.”

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram The 'Descendants' star wore a micro baby blue bra paired with white doll shoes.

The post comes shortly after Cameron was spotted with her boyfriend, Måneskin frontman Damiano David. On September 10, she wore the same white bra top for their outing, pairing it with a gray cardigan and black pants.

David kept it casual in a blue striped button-down and gray pants. Just weeks earlier, the couple also popped up in Italy in another of her carousels, where David appeared shirtless in one of the shots.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron has been dating the Måneskin frontman since 2023.

Cameron and David first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, when she was spotted at one of his shows. By February, the pair confirmed their romance with a red-carpet kiss at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, bonding over music. “We play each other’s music, and I would say that we are very lucky because she loves [my] music and I love her music,” David told People. “I really vibe with it. So it’s very fun.”