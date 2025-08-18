Dove Cameron Sizzles in Red Bikini During Italy Vacation With Boyfriend Damiano David: Photos
Dove Cameron is giving full-on summer goddess vibes while soaking up the sun in Italy.
The 29-year-old singer-actress turned heads in a fiery red crochet bikini, striking sultry poses against a white stone wall. With her hair flowing down her back and a bold red lip to match, Cameron made it clear she’s living her life while on vacation.
“🌞🍰 amici belli ♡ vita bella 🕊️,” she captioned the post, which translates to “beautiful friends, beautiful life” in English.
Later, she cooled off with a dip in the water and snapped a fresh-faced selfie in a sleek black bikini top, leaning into the camera with glowing skin and minimal accessories.
The Disney alum let her natural beauty and chic swimwear do all the talking.
Joining her on the trip is her boyfriend, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, who appeared shirtless in one of the carousel pics.
In another shot, Cameron stunned in a strapless black tube top with a delicate rose detail at the center.
Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section.
“Im sickkkkk,” wrote Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, while another chimed in, writing, “Love seeing you in your active posting era 😍😍🔥.”
A third added, “Beautiful as always ❤️.”
One fan account shared a sweet message, writing, “I'm so happy that you're resting with your boyfriend and relaxing in Italy. You both deserve to spend more time together. We love you.”
The couple was first linked back in September 2023 after Cameron was spotted at one of David’s shows. By February, they made it red-carpet official, sharing a passionate kiss at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.
Since then, the pair has bonded over their love for music.
“We play each other’s music, and I would say that we are very lucky because she loves [my] music and I love her music,” David told People. “I really vibe with it. So it’s very fun.”
The Descendants star has also opened up about the encouragement she gets from her inner circle, especially David.
"[BFF Veronica St. Clair] always like, 'You are so stupid and an idiot, and I'm going to full throttle you if you don't at least try to sing on one of your records," she explained. "And my boyfriend, same thing. He's very like, 'Why aren't you singing on these tracks? Why are you whispering?'"
As their relationship grows, the Powerpuff Girls star said she’s discovered another side to David.
“He presents in a way that seems very easily digestible and then you spend two minutes around him and you realize he is the kindest, most generous, most innocent, most giving person,” she told Cosmopolitan. “He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life."