Dove Cameron Sizzles in Red Bikini During Italy Vacation With Boyfriend Damiano David: Photos

Dove Cameron is giving full-on summer goddess vibes while soaking up the sun in Italy. The 29-year-old singer-actress turned heads in a fiery red crochet bikini, striking sultry poses against a white stone wall. With her hair flowing down her back and a bold red lip to match, Cameron made it clear she’s living her life while on vacation.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram The Disney alum looked stunning in a red crocheted bikini.

“🌞🍰 amici belli ♡ vita bella 🕊️,” she captioned the post, which translates to “beautiful friends, beautiful life” in English. Later, she cooled off with a dip in the water and snapped a fresh-faced selfie in a sleek black bikini top, leaning into the camera with glowing skin and minimal accessories.

The Disney alum let her natural beauty and chic swimwear do all the talking.

Joining her on the trip is her boyfriend, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, who appeared shirtless in one of the carousel pics. In another shot, Cameron stunned in a strapless black tube top with a delicate rose detail at the center.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron showed off her bikini looks in Italy.

Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section. “Im sickkkkk,” wrote Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, while another chimed in, writing, “Love seeing you in your active posting era 😍😍🔥.” A third added, “Beautiful as always ❤️.” One fan account shared a sweet message, writing, “I'm so happy that you're resting with your boyfriend and relaxing in Italy. You both deserve to spend more time together. We love you.”

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Damiano David joined her on the trip.

The couple was first linked back in September 2023 after Cameron was spotted at one of David’s shows. By February, they made it red-carpet official, sharing a passionate kiss at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. Since then, the pair has bonded over their love for music.

“We play each other’s music, and I would say that we are very lucky because she loves [my] music and I love her music,” David told People. “I really vibe with it. So it’s very fun.”

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Damiano David and Dove Cameron first went public in 2024.

The Descendants star has also opened up about the encouragement she gets from her inner circle, especially David. "[BFF Veronica St. Clair] always like, 'You are so stupid and an idiot, and I'm going to full throttle you if you don't at least try to sing on one of your records," she explained. "And my boyfriend, same thing. He's very like, 'Why aren't you singing on these tracks? Why are you whispering?'"