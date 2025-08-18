or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dove Cameron
OK LogoNEWS

Dove Cameron Sizzles in Red Bikini During Italy Vacation With Boyfriend Damiano David: Photos

dove cameron red bikini italy vacation damiano david
Source: MEGA;@dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron stunned in red crocheted bikini on her Italy trip with boyfriend Damiano David.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dove Cameron is giving full-on summer goddess vibes while soaking up the sun in Italy.

The 29-year-old singer-actress turned heads in a fiery red crochet bikini, striking sultry poses against a white stone wall. With her hair flowing down her back and a bold red lip to match, Cameron made it clear she’s living her life while on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Disney alum looked stunning in a red crocheted bikini.
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

The Disney alum looked stunning in a red crocheted bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

“🌞🍰 amici belli ♡ vita bella 🕊️,” she captioned the post, which translates to “beautiful friends, beautiful life” in English.

Later, she cooled off with a dip in the water and snapped a fresh-faced selfie in a sleek black bikini top, leaning into the camera with glowing skin and minimal accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

The Disney alum let her natural beauty and chic swimwear do all the talking.

Article continues below advertisement

Joining her on the trip is her boyfriend, Måneskin frontman Damiano David, who appeared shirtless in one of the carousel pics.

In another shot, Cameron stunned in a strapless black tube top with a delicate rose detail at the center.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dove Cameron showed off her bikini looks in Italy.
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Dove Cameron showed off her bikini looks in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section.

“Im sickkkkk,” wrote Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, while another chimed in, writing, “Love seeing you in your active posting era 😍😍🔥.”

A third added, “Beautiful as always ❤️.”

One fan account shared a sweet message, writing, “I'm so happy that you're resting with your boyfriend and relaxing in Italy. You both deserve to spend more time together. We love you.”

MORE ON:
Dove Cameron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Damiano David joined her on the trip.
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Damiano David joined her on the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple was first linked back in September 2023 after Cameron was spotted at one of David’s shows. By February, they made it red-carpet official, sharing a passionate kiss at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.

Since then, the pair has bonded over their love for music.

Article continues below advertisement

“We play each other’s music, and I would say that we are very lucky because she loves [my] music and I love her music,” David told People. “I really vibe with it. So it’s very fun.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Damiano David and Dove Cameron first went public in 2024.
Source: @dovecameron/Instagram

Damiano David and Dove Cameron first went public in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The Descendants star has also opened up about the encouragement she gets from her inner circle, especially David.

"[BFF Veronica St. Clair] always like, 'You are so stupid and an idiot, and I'm going to full throttle you if you don't at least try to sing on one of your records," she explained. "And my boyfriend, same thing. He's very like, 'Why aren't you singing on these tracks? Why are you whispering?'"

As their relationship grows, the Powerpuff Girls star said she’s discovered another side to David.

“He presents in a way that seems very easily digestible and then you spend two minutes around him and you realize he is the kindest, most generous, most innocent, most giving person,” she told Cosmopolitan. “He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.