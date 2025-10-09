'Dozy' Donald Trump's Struggles to Stay Awake During Meeting as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump just had another “dozy” moment. The president appeared drowsy during a White House roundtable with conservative influencers on Wednesday, October 8, as they discussed the anti-fascist movement, Antifa. Clips from the meeting quickly went viral, showing Trump’s eyes fluttering and his mouth drooping as he appeared to fight off sleep during the mid-discussion.

Article continues below advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time taking a swipe at his political rival. Sharing the footage on X, the governor’s account wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH ‘TYLENOL??’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake during a White House meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time this month that Newsom has taken a jab at Trump. Earlier in the week, the governor used Taylor Swift’s new song “Actually Romantic” from her album The Life of a Showgirl to troll the president.

Article continues below advertisement

DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH "TYLENOL??” https://t.co/IzSSeEqRIt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025 Source: @GovPressOffice/TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

In a cheeky TikTok montage, Newsom showed clips of Trump’s old tweets attacking and calling him “Newscum,” set to Swift’s lyrics, “It’s actually sweet, all the time you’ve spent on me.” In September, the two sparred online after Trump posted on Truth Social, accusing “Newscum” of pushing through plans for low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

“How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump wrote, claiming the governor “allowed their houses to burn.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Newsom’s team didn’t hold back. His press office fired back on X with a scathing clapback: “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again.” Meanwhile, speculation about Trump’s mental and physical health continues to grow. Psychologist Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins professor and cohost of the "Shrinking Trump" podcast, told an outlet he believes the 78-year-old is showing signs of cognitive decline — a potential symptom of dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Psychologist Dr. John Gartner suggested Donald Trump may be showing signs of cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

“We have to see a major deterioration in functioning in language and thinking and psychomotor performance and impulse control,” Dr. Gartner explained. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that Donald Trump used to be a very articulate person.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now not only has his vocabulary gone down, but there are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought — sometimes even a word,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Gartner cited one of Trump’s campaign speeches in 2024, when the president went on a tangent about Hannibal Lecter. “He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, ‘Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen Silence of the Lambs?’” Dr. Gartner recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@hannibalslecterpage/Instagram Donald Trump’s worsening judgment and confusion could indicate serious mental deterioration, according to doctors.

Article continues below advertisement

“Well, first of all, Hannibal Lecter is a fictional character, so he can’t be the ‘late great’ anything,” he added.