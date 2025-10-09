'Dozy' Donald Trump's Struggles to Stay Awake During Meeting as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch
Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET
Donald Trump just had another “dozy” moment.
The president appeared drowsy during a White House roundtable with conservative influencers on Wednesday, October 8, as they discussed the anti-fascist movement, Antifa. Clips from the meeting quickly went viral, showing Trump’s eyes fluttering and his mouth drooping as he appeared to fight off sleep during the mid-discussion.
California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time taking a swipe at his political rival.
Sharing the footage on X, the governor’s account wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH ‘TYLENOL??’”
This isn’t the first time this month that Newsom has taken a jab at Trump. Earlier in the week, the governor used Taylor Swift’s new song “Actually Romantic” from her album The Life of a Showgirl to troll the president.
In a cheeky TikTok montage, Newsom showed clips of Trump’s old tweets attacking and calling him “Newscum,” set to Swift’s lyrics, “It’s actually sweet, all the time you’ve spent on me.”
In September, the two sparred online after Trump posted on Truth Social, accusing “Newscum” of pushing through plans for low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades.
“How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump wrote, claiming the governor “allowed their houses to burn.”
Newsom’s team didn’t hold back. His press office fired back on X with a scathing clapback: “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again.”
Meanwhile, speculation about Trump’s mental and physical health continues to grow. Psychologist Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins professor and cohost of the "Shrinking Trump" podcast, told an outlet he believes the 78-year-old is showing signs of cognitive decline — a potential symptom of dementia.
“We have to see a major deterioration in functioning in language and thinking and psychomotor performance and impulse control,” Dr. Gartner explained. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that Donald Trump used to be a very articulate person.”
“He used to speak with a high level of vocabulary in very polished paragraphs. Now not only has his vocabulary gone down, but there are times when he’s really unable to complete a thought — sometimes even a word,” he continued.
Dr. Gartner cited one of Trump’s campaign speeches in 2024, when the president went on a tangent about Hannibal Lecter.
“He was lying and saying that they’re sending all these immigrants from insane asylums, right? And then he goes, ‘Silence of the Lambs. Anyone seen Silence of the Lambs?’” Dr. Gartner recalled.
“Well, first of all, Hannibal Lecter is a fictional character, so he can’t be the ‘late great’ anything,” he added.
The psychologist went on to warn that the combination of Trump’s narcissism and possible dementia could be “the worst case scenario.”
“So that’s what we started out with as a baseline,” he said. “Now we have this chronic organic deterioration from his own baseline. His judgment was always bad, he was always impulsive, he was always a liar — but now he’s losing his ability to think clearly, to plan, to understand things, and to control his behavior.”