NEWS Meghan McCain Rips Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Invokes the Fifth During Senate Hearing: ‘Belongs in Jail’ Source: MEGA Meghan McCain hit out at Dr. Anthony Fauci after he invoked the fifth during a contentious Senate hearing on July 29. OK! Staff July 30 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Meghan McCain voiced her displeasure with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony during a contentious Senate hearing. The TV personality took to X on Wednesday to write, “Dr. Fauci belongs in jail.”

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Dr. Fauci belongs in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 29, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/X Meghan McCain claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci 'belongs in jail.'

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Meghan McCain Slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Invoked the Fifth Amendment

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain called out Dr. Anthony Fauci over his pleading the Fifth during the Senate hearing.

McCain’s ire came to the forefront after the physician appeared before a Senate committee on July 29 for a hearing that examined the origins of COVID-19 and his handling of the pandemic. Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul addressed the press before the hearing began, noting that he believed people “would be very disappointed” if Fauci pleaded the Fifth. “Somebody worked for 40 years for government. I think they have an obligation to explain to Americans how was the decision made, who made the decision, why was the decision made to fund dangerous research in Wuhan, China,” Paul said, per NBC News.

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Source: MEGA Meghan McCain urged Rand Paul to 'filet' Dr. Anthony Fauci during the Senate hearing.

“A million Americans died in the pandemic, and they deserve to know why dangerous research was funded to move on. I hope we get that answer today,” he added. “Filet him, Rand Paul,” McCain further wrote on X.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci Reportedly Pleaded the Fifth Over 100 Times During the Hearing

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci refused answer questions about the roots of COVID during the Senate hearing.

When questioned by the committee about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 85-year-old said, “Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.” Per NBC News, the hearing lasted about three hours, during which he invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 100 times. Meanwhile, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley accused Fauci of using taxpayer-funded resources while allegedly seeking more than $1 million in personal financial awards during the COVID-19 pandemic, per Fox News. McCain also praised the 46-year-old senator while witnessing the hearing. “Absolute master class by @HawleyMO questioning of Fauci today,” she wrote on X.

Source: MEGA Michigan Senator Gary Peters defended Dr. Anthony Fauci after the Senate hearing.