Meghan McCain Rips Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Invokes the Fifth During Senate Hearing: ‘Belongs in Jail’
July 30 2026, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
Meghan McCain voiced her displeasure with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony during a contentious Senate hearing.
The TV personality took to X on Wednesday to write, “Dr. Fauci belongs in jail.”
Meghan McCain Slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci After He Invoked the Fifth Amendment
McCain’s ire came to the forefront after the physician appeared before a Senate committee on July 29 for a hearing that examined the origins of COVID-19 and his handling of the pandemic.
Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul addressed the press before the hearing began, noting that he believed people “would be very disappointed” if Fauci pleaded the Fifth.
“Somebody worked for 40 years for government. I think they have an obligation to explain to Americans how was the decision made, who made the decision, why was the decision made to fund dangerous research in Wuhan, China,” Paul said, per NBC News.
“A million Americans died in the pandemic, and they deserve to know why dangerous research was funded to move on. I hope we get that answer today,” he added.
“Filet him, Rand Paul,” McCain further wrote on X.
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Dr. Anthony Fauci Reportedly Pleaded the Fifth Over 100 Times During the Hearing
When questioned by the committee about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 85-year-old said, “Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.”
Per NBC News, the hearing lasted about three hours, during which he invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 100 times.
Meanwhile, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley accused Fauci of using taxpayer-funded resources while allegedly seeking more than $1 million in personal financial awards during the COVID-19 pandemic, per Fox News.
McCain also praised the 46-year-old senator while witnessing the hearing.
“Absolute master class by @HawleyMO questioning of Fauci today,” she wrote on X.
“Master. Class,” she added.
Michigan Senator Gary Peters, however, came to Fauci's defense after the hearing, per NBC News.
“I think today’s hearing, unfortunately, does real damage,” he said.
“It’s tempting to turn one person into the scapegoat for a crisis that hundreds of officials across both the [Donald Trump] and the [Joe Biden] administration were responsible for handling, and it does so in a way that people that are facing death threats,” he continued.
He also added, “This is only going to unfortunately deter other scientific experts from public service to understand that this is what they would have to go through as they provide their advice to us.”