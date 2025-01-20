President Joe Biden Pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci and January 6 Committee in Final Hours of Office to Protect Against Donald Trump's 'Revenge'
Joe Biden made some power moves during his final hours in office as president of the United States.
On Monday, January 20, the 46th POTUS pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, citing President-elect Donald Trump's potential to seek "revenge" as reason for his government order.
In an official statement, Biden explained, "public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties," noting how in "certain cases, some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol."
"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," the 82-year-old declared.
Later in his press announcement, Biden wrote: "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."
"Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country," he concluded.
- 'Legitimate Fear': Donald Trump May Start Throwing His Enemies in Jail If Reelected, Former Defense Secretary Claims
- Lil Wayne, 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic & More: Who Did Donald Trump Pardon Before Leaving Office?
- Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Biden's decision to pardon Fauci, Milley and January 6 committee members comes after Trump warned his fans about "enemies from within" and hinted at taking action against those who have challenged him once he is sworn into office on Monday.
"The crazy lunatics that we have — the fascists, the Marxists, the communists, the people that we have that are actually running the country," Trump alleged during a rally in Wisconsin last year. "Those people are more dangerous — the enemy from within — than Russia and China and other people."
In October 2024, Fox News reporter Howard Kurtz informed Trump the words "enemies from within" is "a pretty ominous phrase, if you’re talking about other Americans."
Unbothered, the controversial Republican leader doubled down on his remarks, insisting: "I think it’s accurate."
Fauci and other government officials aren't the only ones worried about Trump's rage.
Michael Fanone, a former police officer who suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury after being attacked attacked by Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, expressed fear of retaliation ahead of the conservative politician's inauguration.
"I'm most concerned about the potential for violence and acts of violence that will continue not just against me but members of my family," he declared during a recent interview, admitting his worries that the man who assaulted him could potentially be pardoned and have his almost six-year prison sentence revoked.
"My concern is that people are going to believe that if they attack me or members of my family physically that Donald Trump will absolve them of their acts, and who is to say he wouldn’t," Fanone revealed.