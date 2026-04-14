Dr. Drew Weighs in on Britney Spears' Treatment Plan After She Enters Rehab: 'Time Will Tell'
April 14 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Dr. Drew Pinsky shared his take on what may have pushed Britney Spears to enter a reported “30-day” rehab program after her recent DUI arrest.
In a Monday, April 13, interview, the TV personality broke down what he believes are the key reasons behind the singer’s decision.
“There's no doubt in my mind that the two most significant factors in her motivation to seek treatment at this time are her family, primarily her sons. They've been very clear. There are adults now, and they are fighting on her behalf,” the medical expert speculated.
He then pointed to another major factor — the legal side of things.
“If you’re the lawyer, you’re going to say, ‘Hey, get into treatments, it will look much better for your court case,’” he added.
According to a source, Spears’ sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, may have even taken things a step further.
The insider claimed the boys “staged an intervention for their mother.”
Still, Dr. Drew stressed that recovery doesn’t fall on one person alone.
“The reality is that the family has to make a change in the way they interact with the identified patient. They too have to do some work; they have to go to a program called Al-Anon,” the medical expert stated, referring to the independent fellowship that supports loved ones of those struggling with addiction.
- Britney Spears Enters Rehab After DUI Arrest: She 'Realizes She Hit Rock Bottom'
- Britney Spears Is 'Terrified' of Going to Jail After DUI Arrest, Insider Reveals: 'She Was Very Upset'
- Britney Spears' Team Taking 'Drastic Measures' to Get Her Into Rehab After DUI Arrest, Source Claims: She's 'Very Upset'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the interview, the conversation also turned to Britney’s future — specifically, whether a conservatorship could ever be back on the table.
“My thing is, I think she's never fully participated in the addiction treatment. In particular, I think she may have the potential to get a lot better and be someone who really doesn't need a conservatorship. We'll see. Time will tell,” he said.
As OK! previously reported, the “Lucky” singer allegedly checked into rehab voluntarily more than a month after her DUI arrest in Ventura County, Calif.
One source claimed she reached a breaking point.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom," they stated.
Another insider added that timing may also play a role in her decision.
"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously,” the source added.
The program is expected to last around 30 days, though there’s a chance she could stay longer depending on her progress.
Sources continue to emphasize just how important her children have been during this time.
"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the insider told People.