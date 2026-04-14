Dr. Drew Weighs in on Britney Spears' Treatment Plan After She Enters Rehab: 'Time Will Tell'

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Dr. Drew Pinsky shared his take on what may have pushed Britney Spears to enter a reported “30-day” rehab program after her recent DUI arrest. In a Monday, April 13, interview, the TV personality broke down what he believes are the key reasons behind the singer’s decision.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Drew shared his perspective on Britney Spears’ rehab decision.

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“There's no doubt in my mind that the two most significant factors in her motivation to seek treatment at this time are her family, primarily her sons. They've been very clear. There are adults now, and they are fighting on her behalf,” the medical expert speculated.

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Source: Entertainment Tonight/Youtube

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He then pointed to another major factor — the legal side of things. “If you’re the lawyer, you’re going to say, ‘Hey, get into treatments, it will look much better for your court case,’” he added.

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According to a source, Spears’ sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, may have even taken things a step further. The insider claimed the boys “staged an intervention for their mother.”

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears' sons reportedly played a key role in her decision to seek treatment.

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Still, Dr. Drew stressed that recovery doesn’t fall on one person alone. “The reality is that the family has to make a change in the way they interact with the identified patient. They too have to do some work; they have to go to a program called Al-Anon,” the medical expert stated, referring to the independent fellowship that supports loved ones of those struggling with addiction.

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During the interview, the conversation also turned to Britney’s future — specifically, whether a conservatorship could ever be back on the table. “My thing is, I think she's never fully participated in the addiction treatment. In particular, I think she may have the potential to get a lot better and be someone who really doesn't need a conservatorship. We'll see. Time will tell,” he said.

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Source: MEGA The medical expert also noted that legal advice likely factored into the timing.

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As OK! previously reported, the “Lucky” singer allegedly checked into rehab voluntarily more than a month after her DUI arrest in Ventura County, Calif. One source claimed she reached a breaking point. "She realizes she hit rock bottom," they stated.

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Another insider added that timing may also play a role in her decision. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously,” the source added.

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Source: MEGA Reports claimed her sons may have 'staged an intervention.'