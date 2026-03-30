Britney Spears All Smiles Alongside Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in Rare Photo Following DUI Arrest
March 30 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is leaning into family time following her recent DUI arrest.
On Sunday, March 29, the pop star took to Instagram to share a candid clip with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The trio appeared to be enjoying a relaxed boat day, standing side by side and smiling together as they soaked up the moment.
The boys kept things casual in white T-shirts and shorts, finishing off their looks with white sneakers. Meanwhile, their superstar mom looked upbeat and stylish in a pink puff-sleeved crop top paired with white denim shorts. Britney completed the outfit with oversized sunglasses.
The post comes shortly after another upload featuring her son Jayden James. In that clip, the 19-year-old wore a long trench coat, while Britney opted for a gray blazer. At another point in the video, she showed off her stomach in a white two-piece set while chatting with her son and striking playful poses.
"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she wrote in the caption, marking her first post after briefly deactivating her account following the incident.
Wearing the same outfits, the duo was also spotted grabbing a drink at Starbucks inside the Malibu Country Mart shopping center, keeping things low-key during their outing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the singer was arrested on March 4, after authorities observed her swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., according to a dispatch call.
Britney was taken into custody around 9:28 p.m. local time on suspicion of driving under the influence. Reports also claimed she had an unknown substance in her possession.
She was released from custody at 6:00 a.m., while her vehicle was taken to a towing yard in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The star is expected to appear in court on May 4.
Following the arrest, a source shared that her sons “are going to be spending time with her" as she focuses on her overall well-being.
While Jayden has been seen visiting her more frequently, the latest post also included Sean Preston, who had reportedly been estranged from his mom for years.
According to her representative, the boys are planning to “spend more time” with Britney in the wake of the situation.
“Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being,” the rep added.
Another insider claimed, “This behavior has been going on for months, but has been worse recently.”
“She has a lot of alone time at home, which leads her to make bad choices like drinking,” the source continued. “She’s at home now and [her son] Jayden is going to spend time with her to keep her company. Britney’s very upset but doesn’t truly understand the implications yet.”