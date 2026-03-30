Britney Spears All Smiles Alongside Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in Rare Photo Following DUI Arrest

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears spent time with her sons after her arrest.

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The boys kept things casual in white T-shirts and shorts, finishing off their looks with white sneakers. Meanwhile, their superstar mom looked upbeat and stylish in a pink puff-sleeved crop top paired with white denim shorts. Britney completed the outfit with oversized sunglasses.

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Britney Spears in new IG post with her two sons. She looks so happy!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/0XYTvcqRwy — y2k (@y2kpopart) March 29, 2026 Source: @y2kpopart/X

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The post comes shortly after another upload featuring her son Jayden James. In that clip, the 19-year-old wore a long trench coat, while Britney opted for a gray blazer. At another point in the video, she showed off her stomach in a white two-piece set while chatting with her son and striking playful poses.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star shared the happy family moment on Instagram.

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"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she wrote in the caption, marking her first post after briefly deactivating her account following the incident. Wearing the same outfits, the duo was also spotted grabbing a drink at Starbucks inside the Malibu Country Mart shopping center, keeping things low-key during their outing.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The star's sons plan to 'spend more time' with her following the arrest, a source said.

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As OK! previously reported, the singer was arrested on March 4, after authorities observed her swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., according to a dispatch call. Britney was taken into custody around 9:28 p.m. local time on suspicion of driving under the influence. Reports also claimed she had an unknown substance in her possession.

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She was released from custody at 6:00 a.m., while her vehicle was taken to a towing yard in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The star is expected to appear in court on May 4. Following the arrest, a source shared that her sons “are going to be spending time with her" as she focuses on her overall well-being.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The 'Toxic' singer is expected to appear in court on May 4.

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While Jayden has been seen visiting her more frequently, the latest post also included Sean Preston, who had reportedly been estranged from his mom for years. According to her representative, the boys are planning to “spend more time” with Britney in the wake of the situation. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being,” the rep added.