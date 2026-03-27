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Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Their 'Support' Following Shocking DUI Arrest: 'Stay Kind!'

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Source: MEGA

Britney Spears reactivated her Instagram following her March 4 DUI arrest.

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March 27 2026, Updated 2:52 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is in good spirits following her DUI arrest.

The pop star, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, March 27, to share an update after her run-in with the law on the night of March 4.

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Image of Britney Spears posed alongside son Jayden.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posed alongside son Jayden.

"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she wrote in the upload, which marked her first after previously deactivating her account following the scandal.

The musician posed alongside son Jayden James Federline in an Instagram Reel. The 19-year-old sported a long trench coat, while his mother donned a gray blazer. Elsewhere in the video, Spears showed off her stomach in a matching white two-piece set.

The award-winning artist was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, after police noticed her swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., per a dispatch call.

"Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer said, while another identified her car as a "2026 black BMW convertible."

"Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another police official said.

Spears was arrested around 9:28 p.m. local time after being suspected of driving under the influence. She also reportedly had an unknown substance with her.

The star was sent to the hospital to get her blood alcohol content tested: the reading was .06, while the legal limit in California is .08.

She was released from police custody at 6:00 a.m., with her car at a towing yard in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Spears is expected to appear in court on May 4.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, was one of the first in her inner circle to speak out post-arrest.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” he expressed. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson noted that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, “are going to be spending time with her,” as evident by Friday’s Instagram share.

"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being," the manager added.

That said, a source revealed on Tuesday, March 24, that some family members may be too scared to get involved with Spears.

"No one in the family wants to touch this," the source dished to Rob Shuter's Substack. "After what happened during the conservatorship battle, they’re terrified of being dragged back into the spotlight."

Spears was held under father Jamie Spears' conservatorship between 2008 and 2021. She was released with the help of fans' support and their "Free Britney" petition.

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