Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says Phaedra Parks Was 'Careful' When Joining the 'Married to Medicine' Cast: 'She Was Intimidated'

The dentist chats exclusively with OK! about welcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks to the cast for Season 10, how Quad Webb navigated her ex-husband getting married on the show and which of the ladies really came into their own over the past year.

"I definitely think initially Phaedra will bring eyes to the show," Kimes explains. "She's very different from how I thought she was. To me, she was a bit intimidated. A lot of people say they don't believe that, but it's absolutely true."