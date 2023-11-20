Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says Phaedra Parks Was 'Careful' When Joining the 'Married to Medicine' Cast: 'She Was Intimidated'
Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn't afraid of holding back.
The Married to Medicine star has been a full-time staple on the hit Bravo show since Season 2 and has never been shy about telling cast members exactly what's on her mind.
The dentist chats exclusively with OK! about welcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks to the cast for Season 10, how Quad Webb navigated her ex-husband getting married on the show and which of the ladies really came into their own over the past year.
"I definitely think initially Phaedra will bring eyes to the show," Kimes explains. "She's very different from how I thought she was. To me, she was a bit intimidated. A lot of people say they don't believe that, but it's absolutely true."
"I think she was intimidated by me. We were looking at each other, trying to feel each other out," she adds. "She's a very nice lady, very powerful lady. I like her because she's a boss, a businesswoman, a great mother and all of that, but she was very careful. She felt it out. She made some definite bonds with some of the ladies — and some of them she didn't."
While Kimes took her time to get to know Parks, she was completely there for Webb — whose former spouse, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, married new cast member Lateasha Lunceford. "Quad handled it very well. Probably better than I could have in a similar situation," the reality star admits.
"She's sensitive in certain areas, but she's one of our sisters, so we're going to keep her and we are going to hold her accountable," she notes. "But we're also gonna lift her up as well."
After being a part of the dynamic cast for close to a decade, Kimes has rarely been shocked by anything. However, her close pal Dr. Jackie Walters certainly came into her own this season.
"Dr. Jackie came out of her shell," Kimes reveals. "She was saying exactly what was on her mind. A lot of people may say it's me because she's hanging with me or too much or something. I don't know, but Jackie was off the chain this season. She was fun and funny, but she told you what she was thinking. It's interesting. I think every year we bring something new and that's why they keep bringing us back — because it's always something different."
Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.