Dr. Mehmet Oz Says Senate Rival John Fetterman Should Switch Parties to Join Republicans

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Dr. Mehmet Oz said he wants his former Senate rival, John Fetterman, to join the Republican Party. Oz made the comments during an appearance on Harry Cole's podcast, "Harry Cole Saves the West," posted via X one day after Fetterman appeared in a surprise video during the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas. "I want everyone in the party. G-- works in mysterious ways, but they’re brilliant and loving ways and I’m very happy for that," Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator said.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke about John Fetterman’s potential move to the Republican Party.

Cole then asked Oz whether he would like to see Fetterman join the GOP. "Of course. We need as many people as are willing to be brave and push back on an orthodoxy or a rhetoric that doesn’t actually describe reality," Oz said.

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Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman Faced Off Back In 2022

Source: MEGA Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman previously competed in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

Oz and Fetterman previously competed against each other in Pennsylvania’s 2022 Senate race. Fetterman won the election by five points after suffering a stroke during the campaign. He went on to take office as a Democratic senator and has remained with the party despite increasingly working with Republicans on some issues. His recent appearance at the GOP convention sparked criticism among some Democrats. Per The Hill, Fetterman used the video to explain his position and praised Pennsylvania Republican Senator Dave McCormick. "Why am I here talking to you today?" Fetterman said. "Because, well, I’m a commonsense Democrat," he added. "David McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done," he continued. He also expressed that they would work with President Donald Trump to support Pennsylvania’s steel industry.

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John Fetterman Faces Pressure From Democrats

Source: MEGA John Fetterman was criticized by Chris Deluzio for his approach to the Democratic Party.

Fetterman’s approach has also drawn criticism from members of his own party. Representative Chris Deluzio, a Pennsylvania Democrat, criticized the senator’s recent activity during an interview with CNN. Deluzio said Fetterman has been "nowhere to be found" in Pennsylvania and accused him of "spending his time, frankly, going on right-wing media to bash the Democrats." Deluzio has also indicated on NewNation's "The Hill Sunday" that he could challenge Fetterman in the 2028 Senate race.

Source: MEGA John Fetterman addressed speculation about switching parties during a 'Fox News' interview.