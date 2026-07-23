Geraldo Rivera Claims Donald Trump Made 'Liars of the Entire Republican Party' in Scathing Rant
July 23 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
During an appearance on CNN’s NewsNight, veteran journalist and former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera criticized President Donald Trump and the GOP, stating that the president has “made liars of the entire Republican Party.”
His comments came during a panel discussion regarding Trump's election-denier endorsement sweep in the Arizona Republican primaries.
Rivera argued that Trump has coaxed the GOP into repeating unproven election fraud claims.
Election Denial
He declared that if a politician cannot honestly answer who won the 2020 election, everything else they say is "B-.”
Rivera blasted what he described as widespread conformity within the party, noting that he remains a registered Republican himself.
The tirade was prompted by Trump's celebration of a "7-0" victory for his endorsed primary candidates in Arizona.
'Donald Trump Has Made Liars of the Entire Republican Party'
“Donald Trump is coming for our elections in the midterms and setting it up for 2028. We know this. He’s telegraphing it,” said political commentator Tara Setmayer. “And this is another example of him doing that by endorsing candidates that do not believe in free and fair elections and relitigating 2020 and conspiracy theories.”
“The one thing about talking about the future and projecting what's going to happen is that we tend to then neglect what is. To me, the biggest story, political story, how Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has made liars of the entire Republican Party,” Rivera replied. “He has. When you ask a straight-honest question, ‘Who won the election?’ If they can't answer that question, then everything else they're saying is B-. I just think that when the groupthink… it's like they've all had a . . And I‘m a Republican!”
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Former Pals
The former daytime talk show host was once a longtime friend of Trump. He frequently gave the POTUS the benefit of the doubt during his first term.
However, Rivera publicly broke away from Trump due to the latter's aggressive campaigns to discredit the 2020 election results, ultimately leading the television personality to endorse alternative candidates in subsequent elections.
While he was working on Fox News, however, Rivera was frequently criticized for sensationalism, hyperbole and major factual blunders. Critics and media ethics groups often pointed out that his style leaned heavily on entertainment and self-dramatization rather than strict journalistic precision.
Later in his tenure, Rivera positioned himself as a defender of facts within the network, which ultimately led to his exit. He frequently clashed with co-hosts on The Five and publicly pushed back against what he viewed as actual lies being told by other Fox personalities.
'I'm Going to Quit'
Rivera vocally slammed his then-colleague Tucker Carlson's documentary Patriot Purge, calling the claims that January 6th was an inside job “a bunch of B-” and a dangerous conspiracy theory.
Rivera was fired from The Five in 2023, which directly led him to quit the network entirely.
While Fox News network executives offered him other roles to fulfill the remaining year and a half on his contract, Rivera refused the demotion. He told management, "If you fired me from the number one show, then I'm going to quit," officially ending his 23-year career with Fox in June 2023.
Following his departure, Rivera stated that Fox News suffered a “moral crisis” after the 2020 election, explicitly calling out the network for tolerating and spreading fabrications regarding election fraud.