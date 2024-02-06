Dr. Meleeka Clary's Flick 'Three Corners of Deception' Packs a Punch

To fully appreciate this hit, it helps to understand Dr. Clary’s own poignant back story. Early in her career she worked admin jobs before finding her passion: compassionately counseling vulnerable groups to heal from trauma. At domestic violence and homeless shelters starting in 2001, Dr. Clary developed deep empathy for those overcoming major adversity. This real-world perspective clearly informs the social awareness and resonance viewers admire in the film. Dr. Clary says, “Prepare to walk away with LOTS weighing on your mind after watching. The storytelling will linger for days, sparking personal reflection on relationships, ethics, and overcoming injustice. You’ll likely gain new appreciation for those fighting deceit in unseen corners of society.”