Ryan Seacrest Wasn't Ready to Settle Down With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'He's Happiest When He's Working'
Will Ryan Seacrest ever settle down?
According to a source, the American Idol host and his former girlfriend of three years Aubrey Paige’s recent split came to an end because the two did not see eye to eye on their future together.
“She wants marriage and kids,” the insider spilled of the model, who is 23 years Seacrest’s junior. “That shouldn’t come as a shock.”
Despite the 26-year-old’s eagerness to get hitched, the TV personality was apparently not quite ready.
“Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the insider revealed of the 49-year-old, who will be taking over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in the fall of 2024.
“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” the source noted. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest and Paige were first romantically linked in 2021 when they were spotted together in the Hamptons, however, on April 24, it was announced that the couple had ended things.
"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source told People. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."
The duo kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but were occasionally spotted attending events together and posting on social media.
In response to the breakup announcement, Paige appeared to reply to all the noise on social media.
On April 24, Paige shared a video of herself in a bikini as she sipped on a glass of wine in a pool.
"S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," she captioned the clip.
The pointed upload also included a sound which said, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, and I don’t give a f---.”
Fans of Paige then showed their support in the comments section amid this tough time.
One person wrote, "Love this! Love you!! No hate from me only ADORATION as I have met you in person and Paige to any haters YOU ARE A DOWN TO EARTH, SWEET BEAUTY!! I toast a glass back to you in your honor 🥂☀️💗," while another stated, "You are a beautiful person! I hate these trolls on here saying you broke up. I don't believe it. You two were a great couple. I think Ryan just works so much and now soon Wheel of Fortune. I will pray for you guys. ❤️."
