Madonna Recreates Steamy 2003 Britney Spears Makeout With Dancer During Final Celebration Tour Show: Watch
Madonna ended her Celebration Tour with a kiss!
On Saturday, May 4, during her final show of the concert series, the pop star recreated her and Britney Spears’ steamy makeout from 2003 while onstage in Brazil.
Over 20 years ago, the “Material Girl” singer and the “Toxic” vocalist left audiences shocked when they shared a smooch at the VMAs.
During the iconic performance the now-65-year-old and the now-42-year-old sang Madonna's “Like a Virgin,” as Britney emerged from out of a wedding cake dressed as a bride. Shortly after, Christina Aguilera joined the two ladies before Madonna started performing her song “Hollywood,” during which she leaned over to kiss Britney.
Now, in 2024, Madonna similarly locked lips with her dancer while wearing a silky red dress. The dancer donned a backless black top along with black trouser pants as they surprised the crowd.
In 2018, Christina spoke about the historic moment, noting she felt left out of the situation as she also kissed Madonna right after, however, it was not shown on TV.
Instead of keeping the camera on Madonna and Christina, the broadcast panned to show the reaction of Britney's former flame Justin Timberlake, whom she had split from in 2002.
“It was weird. And you know why they cut away for it? Because they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake's] reaction,” Christina said.
The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress noted the manufactured drama was a “cheap shot” as Britney and Justin were not even together.
The broadcaster replied to Christina adding, “I don't think people actually totally realize that she [Madonna] made out with both of you that day.”
Christina then confirmed, “Yeah, because I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that.’”
As OK! previously reported, Madonna’s kiss with her dancer came after the star had a difficult time starting her Celebration Tour due to health issues in summer 2023.
After having to push back her performances to begin fall 2023, during her December 16 show she addressed her health concerns.
The celeb — who was found unresponsive in her New York City home in June due to a serious bacterial infection — told the thousands of fans at the Barclays Center she “had to almost die” to get all six of her children “in one room” together.
She noted how she woke up after the incident in the hospital looking at her “scared” kids.
“The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle,” she told the audience as they cheered her on. “There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital.”