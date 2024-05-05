Madonna Recreates Steamy 2003 Britney Spears Makeout With Dancer During Final Celebration Tour Show: Watch

Over 20 years ago, the “Material Girl” singer and the “Toxic” vocalist left audiences shocked when they shared a smooch at the VMAs.

During the iconic performance the now-65-year-old and the now-42-year-old sang Madonna's “Like a Virgin,” as Britney emerged from out of a wedding cake dressed as a bride. Shortly after, Christina Aguilera joined the two ladies before Madonna started performing her song “Hollywood,” during which she leaned over to kiss Britney.