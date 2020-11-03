30-year-old Nick Gordon — Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé — died of a heroin overdose in Florida on New Year’s Day earlier this year. Gordon spent his last hours taking black tar heroin, smoking weed and drinking tequila, the Daily Mail reported.

According to police reports, Airyelle McMahon, who was a coworker and his girlfriend at the time, dialed 911 after he began to make “groaning noises” in his sleep and a “dark substance” began to seep from his nose.

He was rushed to the hospital on New Year’s Eve but died the next day. A medical examiner confirmed that “heroin toxicity” was the cause of death.

The Daily Mail obtained exclusive images from that night in their hotel room in Orlando, Fla., which show a vomit-like substance on the floor, drug paraphernalia and clothes scattered across the room.

“At approximately 2030 hours they both snorted a line of heroin and took a couple of shots of tequila,” a report from the Maitland Police Department reads.

“Airyelle knew that Nicholas was going to bring some type of narcotic drug that night in order to celebrate the New Year, but she did not know which narcotic,” the report stated. “Airyelle does not know where Nicholas obtained the heroin. This was the first time Airyelle had ever done heroin.”

Before his death, Gordon’s family believed he was turning a corner in his addiction battle as he had managed to hold down a job toward the end of last year. However, he was homeless and living in a hotel with a few possessions and his car.

The pair became involved when McMahon moved to Orlando for work and stayed in the same hotel.

McMahon woke up several times throughout the night to find him snoring, semi-conscious and then groaning. She rang the cops at 5:05 a.m., when she could not find a pulse.

Before she called the cops, she turned him on his side, so he wouldn’t choke. The pair fell asleep watching TV, but she woke up at midnight and noticed the bed was damp from urine or vomit.

Gordon was unresponsive when first responders arrived and died on January 1 in the hospital, surrounded by family.

McMahon told investigating officers that she “thought he was sick. I thought he was just f**ked up.”

Detective Ryan Quinn concluded that “there was no indication of foul play and no evidence indicating the means by which the decedent was able to obtain the narcotics found in his body.”

Gordon was infamous for his involvement in the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter, who spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub with drugs in her system.

Gordon never faced criminal charges but was legally held responsible in a civil case for wrongful death. He protested his innocence and asserted that he did everything he could to resuscitate the then-22-year-old budding singer.

He was taken in by Houston when he was 12 years old and considered her daughter to be his “lil sis” before they became romantically involved.

McMahon declined to speak to the Daily Mail.