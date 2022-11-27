Dr. Scott Young Sheds Light On The Latest Technological Advancements In Dentistry

One of the most notable dentistry advancements, according to Dr. Scott Young, lies within the world of robotics. He says, “With the power to enhance both accuracy and precision, the use of robotics in dental practices such as dental implants looks likely to be revolutionary.” Dr. Scott Young shares that the advancements of robotics in navigational surgical technology will be a gamechanger for modern dentistry. Precise and detailed photo imaging is one of the cornerstones of dentistry, and Dr. Young believes one of the most significant technological advancements lies within the evolution of dental photography. Expanding on this, he says, “The ITero is a digital intraoral scanner that creates fast, colorized images that have the power to shed a brighter light than ever before on the dental issues a patient may be experiencing.” Another exciting technological advancement Dr. Scott Young champions and currently offers at his practice is Zoom! Teeth Whitening. This procedure uses a specially designed laser light to remove discoloration from teeth and provide a whiter smile for up to four years when paired with touch-up kits.