Larry Birkhead and Daughter Dannielynn, 17, Share Sweet Selfie After 'Great Weekend' at the Kentucky Derby
Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead have wrapped up their fun-filled weekend at the Kentucky Derby!
On Sunday, May 5, the father-of-one and the 17-year-old were all smiles as they posed for a sweet selfie during their returning flight.
"On our way back home from a great @kentuckyderby weekend," the star captioned the picture, which showed him alongside his daughter — whom he shared with the late Anna Nicole Smith — on the plane.
"Since I am scared to fly, I got a note for being a good boy. Thanks Kirsten @delta. 😂 #flydelta," Larry added, sharing a screenshot of the message the flight attendant left him.
"Hey! I know you were nervous to fly today, but you did great!" the letter read. "We're always here for your safety and comfort. Despite the minor bumps, I hope you had a great experience."
Fans gushed over Larry and his child's bond in the comments section, with one person writing, "Dannielynn is beautiful and you've raised her to be an amazing young lady!"
"Omg! She is absolutely gorgeous!!! She is the perfect mixture of you and Anna!" another individual said. "You are such a great dad and the way you’ve raised your daughter to be a lady is awesome! So glad you guys had a blast! ❤️."
Larry posted several snaps from their time at the event, where they both dressed to the nines.
"On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend. Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet’s @juliens_auctions charity auction," he revealed in a Friday, May 3, post. "Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student!"
The following day, the teen stunned in a red dress that featured large ruffled shoulder details.
"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two. Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo — she made me write that 😆 —because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!" the photographer shared. "🤷♂️Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…#kentuckyderby #qualitytime #kamenrider."
Dannielynn was born in 2006, and at the time, Anna Nicole's lover Howard K. Stern claimed he was the father. However, Larry filed for a paternity test and was ruled to be the dad in 2007.
Since Anna Nicole passed away at age 39 in 2007 from a drug overdose, Larry became her sole parent.
Larry has provided plenty of updates as he raises his only child via their joint Instagram account.
The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in Larry's heart since that weekend is when he first met Anna Nicole in 2003, though not much is known about the nature and timeline of their romance.