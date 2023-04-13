Troubled Star Drake Bell Considered Missing & 'Endangered' In Florida, Police Claim
Drake Bell may be on the run in Florida.
The Daytona Beach Police Department announced via Facebook on Thursday, April 13, that the former Drake & Josh star has been considered missing in action after not being seen since Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
“Officers are looking for Jared Bell,” the social media update read, referencing the actor's legal moniker. “He is considered missing and endangered.”
According to authorities, Bell has been driving in a 2022 gray BMW and his last known location is “potentially the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The troubled celeb recently opened up about pleading guilty to charges of child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juvenile after a victim alleged that Bell sexually abused her and sent her pornographic photographs when she was underage.
“I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me it’s been three years, thorough investigation into every false claim that’s been made,” he claimed in a September 2022 Instagram video. “And it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false.
“If the claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son," Bell continued. “I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know, yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped."
The 36-year-old recently separated from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling — with whom he shares son Jeremy Drake Bell with — after tying the knot in 2018. In the months which followed, Bell checked himself into a rehabilitation center.
“They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source said. “It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober.”