Troubled Former Child Star Drake Bell Separates From Wife Janet Von Schmeling As He Enters Treatment

“It’s not me telling you that the claims are false,” he continued, “but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.”

He added, “When I was presented with a plea deal because of the messages. I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to be able to move on and for me to get back to doing what I love, and that’s making music for you.”