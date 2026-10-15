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Drake Bell Says He No Longer Has Health Insurance Through SAG-AFTRA: 'Do Not Become an Actor'

image of Drake Bell.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Drake Bell called out SAG-AFTRA and said, 'Do not become an actor. Do not join SAG.'

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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Drake Bell called out SAG-AFTRA after discovering that his reported earnings fell short of the union's health insurance eligibility requirements despite decades of work as an actor.

"Do not become an actor. Do not join SAG. You can work for 35 years and they still say [middle finger emoji]," the former Drake & Josh star wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13.

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Drake Bell Shares SAG-AFTRA Health Insurance Rejection

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image of Bell attached a screenshot that showed he doesn't qualify for Health Plan coverage on his Instagram Story.
Source: @DRAKEBELL/INSTAGRAM

Bell attached a screenshot that showed he doesn't qualify for Health Plan coverage on his Instagram Story.

Bell shared a screenshot from the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan website showing that he did not qualify for coverage at the time.

The notice stated that his covered earnings had not met the minimum eligibility requirements or that he had failed to meet other qualifying rules.

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Actor Calls Out SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin

image of Bell called out SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin and questioned his leadership.
Source: MEGA

Bell called out SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin and questioned his leadership.

Bell tagged SAG-AFTRA and directed part of his criticism at Sean Astin, the actor known for The Lord of the Rings franchise, who serves as the union's president.

"Really though Sean Astin you're doing a b--- up job," Bell wrote. "How about stop using actors to run things maybe?"

He continued his criticism by questioning the qualifications of performers, adding, "They literally just know how to say words in front of a camera," alongside a peace sign emoji.

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Heather Matarazzo Also Raises Concerns

image of Heather Matarazzo also claimed she is at risk of losing her SAG-AFTRA health insurance.
Source: @HEATHERMATARAZZO/INSTAGRAM

Heather Matarazzo also claimed she is at risk of losing her SAG-AFTRA health insurance.

Bell's complaint follows similar concerns from other performers about the income required to maintain access to SAG-AFTRA health insurance.

Heather Matarazzo, known for The Princess Diaries, previously said she was at risk of losing her coverage.

She showed solidarity with I Saw the TV Glow star Jack Haven, who had appealed for more work to meet the eligibility requirements.

Matarazzo said she was "literally in the same boat" as Haven, adding, "Lots of my fellow actors are."

"I remember a time when we didn't have to earn a minimum to qualify for insurance," she said.

Drake Bell Previously Criticized Nickelodeon Pay

image of Bell previously said his work on Nickelodeon shows did not provide financial security.
Source: Snorlax/MEGA

Bell previously said his work on Nickelodeon shows did not provide financial security.

Bell's latest complaint follows earlier criticism of the compensation he received for his work on Nickelodeon shows, including Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show.

Last year, he discussed the financial difficulties he attributed to the terms of his acting contracts, saying that the success of his television work had not translated into the financial security people might expect.

Bell said he received one-time payments for his performances and did not earn residuals from the shows' continued success.

"That's the perception of the world, it's always been this way," he said on "The Unplanned Podcast."

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