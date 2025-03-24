Drake Bell Says He and Former Costar Josh Peck Were Dealing With 'a Lot of S---' While Working Together as They Reunite for Podcast

“I have my perspective,” Bell, shared, “Especially because we were going through this, like, during our adolescence and when we were changing and learning. It’s going to be interesting to see what my perspective was and what your perspective was and if they align at all. I would say there were times when we hung out a lot and we were close and then there were times when — not for any reason — but just we weren’t.”

He added there were “times” they “might not have been getting along,” but noted they were “dealing with a lot of s---" outside of working together.

One of the things Peck was dealing with was the abuse he was suffering at the hands of their former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, which was explored in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.