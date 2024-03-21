Drake Bell Defends Josh Peck as His Costar Remains Silent After Disturbing Nickelodeon Documentary: 'He Reached Out'

"I want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know … processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very difficult," Bell expressed via TikTok after reliving his trauma throughout two episodes of the explosive documentary.

"Not everything is put out to the public. But I want you guys to know that he has reached out to me," Bell, 37, revealed of Peck, also 37, admitting the situation has been "very sensitive," as he still struggles to share his story regarding the alleged sexual abuse he faced from producers as a minor in Hollywood.