Drake Bell Defends Josh Peck as His Costar Remains Silent After Disturbing Nickelodeon Documentary: 'He Reached Out'
Drake Bell doesn't want the internet hating on Josh Peck.
On Wednesday, March 20, Bell took to social media to ask fans to stop verbally attacking his former Drake and Josh costar after Peck was slammed for staying silent following the recent release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV — a bombshell docuseries exposing the sexual and emotional abuse childhood stars faced on the sets of several hit Nickelodeon series.
"I want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know … processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very difficult," Bell expressed via TikTok after reliving his trauma throughout two episodes of the explosive documentary.
"Not everything is put out to the public. But I want you guys to know that he has reached out to me," Bell, 37, revealed of Peck, also 37, admitting the situation has been "very sensitive," as he still struggles to share his story regarding the alleged sexual abuse he faced from producers as a minor in Hollywood.
"He has reached out to talk to me and help me work through this," Bell informed fans of Peck, insisting the fellow The Amanda Show alum has "been really great," throughout this difficult ordeal.
Bell concluded by requesting his admirers "take it a little easy" on the Oppenheimer actor, as it seems he opted to support his longtime friend privately rather than in front of the public eye.
It's been a rough week for Bell, as the truth behind his heartbreaking past came to light upon release of the four-part docuseries across several streaming services on Sunday, March 17.
In the tell-all broadcast, Bell opened up about his sexual misconduct lawsuit against former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck (who has no relation to Josh despite sharing the same last name).
The 63-year-old was arrested in August 2003 after being accused of sexually abusing a then-unnamed child — now confirmed to be Drake.
At the time, Brian pleaded no contest to two of the 11 charges, including oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a victim around the age of 14 or 15 years old.
In the docuseries, Drake had a tough time speaking out about his experience being allegedly groomed and assaulted by Brian — whom he met on the set of All That as a young teen.
"I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera. … Why don’t you think of the worst stuff someone can do to somebody as a sexual assault and that will answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it. It was not a one-time thing," Drake devastatingly detailed.